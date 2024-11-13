Iowa State University NexGenPPT Partnership With Valworx, Inc.

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with the Iowa State University's NexGenPPT team to simulate and analyze fire smoke from wildland fires.





By replicating controlled combustion conditions in the lab using Valworx valves, NexGenPPT aims to examine smoke particle size distribution, smoke composition and the effects of aging on smoke toxicity. The project will produce and control comprehensive smoke profiles, providing critical insights into smoke behavior under various combustion scenarios.

"The NexGenPPT program is on the cutting edge of safety systems and technology, and we're excited to play a part in this important endeavor," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

"We are thrilled to collaborate on this pioneering project that enhances our understanding of fire smoke and its complex behavior, said Dr. Guowen Song, Professor & Noma Scott Lloyd Chair in Textiles and Clothing, Department of Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management at Iowa State University. The valves provided by Valworx enable us to simulate and analyze smoke under controlled conditions, providing our team with valuable insights that drive forward the science of fire safety and its real-world applications."

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more info, visit https://www.valworx.com, follow us on Twitter (@valworxvalves) and https://www.facebook.com/valworxvalves.

About NexGenPPT

NexGenPPT is dedicated to advancing the development of next-generation protection systems for the safety, health, and well-being of individuals through a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach that integrates cutting-edge technologies. Our team is committed to fostering innovation through collaborative team building, leveraging novel materials, emerging technologies, advanced modeling techniques, state-of-the-art instrumentation, laboratory simulations, and customized subjective trials.

For more info, visit https://nexgenppt.iastate.edu.

