Regional REIT (RGL) has issued a Q324 trading update and has declared a quarterly DPS of 2.2p, in line with previous guidance. The retention rate on lease renewals remains high, partly reflecting the benefits of portfolio capex, also reflected in a further improvement in the EPC rating. A more general uptick in leasing is yet to be seen, with budget-related torpor also acting as a drag on the completion of disposals. There is no change to our forecasts.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...