Madagascar-based Axian Energy has obtained €84 million ($89. 2 million) of financing for a solar-plus-storage project, featuring a 60 MW solar plant and a 72 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in southern Senegal. The Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF), Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, and Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) have announced an investment in a solar plant with a BESS in Senegal. The three companies are investing €84 million ($89. 2 million) in debt financing, consisting of €30. 5 million from both EAAIF and FMO and €23 million ...

