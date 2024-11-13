Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and the leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group's first-ever Life Sciences Clinical Trial Management System Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024. The report assessed 13 providers based on the market impact of their products and their ability to deliver successful, high-quality offerings.

Medidata Rave CTMS leads the industry by providing seamless, real-time patient data outputs that transform enrollment tracking and enable faster, data-driven decisions. Offering instant visibility for study teams, Rave CTMS streamlines collaboration, eliminates manual data entry, and accelerates trial timelines with exceptional accuracy.

"We are honored to be recognized as the highest leader in CTMS by Everest Group," said Tom Doyle, chief technology officer, Medidata. "This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to transforming research and reaffirms our strategy to deliver new, AI-powered experiences that reshape how organizations design, plan, and manage trials end-to-end with the greatest impact."

Added Doyle, "In 2025, Medidata will embed AI-driven insights within study planning and execution solutions, enabling simulation of trial design, process simplification, and enhanced efficiency."

Medidata is the only provider to be named a leader in Everest Group's CTMS, electronic data capture (EDC) and decentralized clinical trial (DCT) assessments for its Medidata Rave EDC, Medidata Platform, and its work in DCT.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 34,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,200 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

