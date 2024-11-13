Anzeige
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A3CMM6 | ISIN: US64130M2098 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.11.24
15:30 Uhr
0,900 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Finanznachrichten News

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it will be participating in the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Presentation Time: 1:30pm - 2:00pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51590

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About NeuroOne
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.nmtc1.com.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

NMTC IR Contact
Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
NMTC@mzgroup.us
(949) 694-9594

SOURCE: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
