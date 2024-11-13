The "Survey of the European Fabric Fairs for Spring/Summer 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European fabric fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season were well attended, and in most cases there were increases in the numbers of visitors compared with the editions for the previous season.

Importantly, several key trends in colour and design were evident at the fairs. In terms of colour, metallic fabrics were key especially fabrics which featured bright and vivid iridescent metallic hues and ethereal and pearly opalescent metallic colours. Also, yellow in cold and milky shades of white was important.

An unlikely trend which was evident was that of wool fabrics. However, unlike thick and insulating wool fabrics which tend to be popular in the designs of collections for the autumn/winter seasons, the wool fabrics which were popular and on show at the fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season were lightweight and functional. Another important trend was that of artificial leather materials.

Admittedly, such materials have been prevalent in the designs of collections for previous recent seasons. However, there was a noticeable increase in the number of artificial leather materials on display at the fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season compared with previous editions of the fairs.

Also, major advancements in the characteristics and performance of such materials were evident.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

FABRIC FAIRS

Lineapelle Milan

Milano Unica

Munich Fabric Start

Premiere Vision Paris

Texworld Paris

FABRIC TRENDS

Colour

Metallic Fabrics

Wool fabrics

Artificial leather materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnb56o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241113684518/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900