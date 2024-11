New World Solutions Inc.: New World Solutions' dialMKT Partners with BidSquare.com Launching Online Auctions Reaching Global Luxury Watch Collector Market

New World Solutions Inc. (CSE:NEWS)(OTC:REGRF)(FSE:RT5) ("New World" or the "Company") announces that its majority owned dialMKT Corp.("dialMKT") subsidiary has partnered with the Bidsquare.com global auction platform to launch regularly scheduled online auctions serving luxury watch collectors worldwide. These online auctions will be an integrated part of the company's digital ecosystem that integrates content, e-commerce, and community, serving the global watch enthusiast market.

dialMKT's first auction catalog will be posted on Bidsquare in the next week, and open for bidding. The live auction is scheduled for December 4, 2024.

Bidsquare.com is a platform that hosts online auctions for over 100 of the world's leading auction houses. The partnership will give dialMKT access to Bidsquare's world-class technology platform integrating live bidding, billing and CRM. Most importantly, dialMKT will have access to Bidsquare's global database of thousands of active high-end buyers. The luxury watch category is one Bidsquare's most active on the auction platform.

Paul Haber CEO of New World stated, "Partnering with Bidsquare.com is transformational for dialMKT as it will give us instant access to a massive global audience of vetted, high-end buyers, as we transition to the revenue phase in our growth cycle. This partnership is perfect example of "product-market fit" because Biddqaure.com's global bidder base has a proven track record of buying exactly the types of products we are selling: vintage and modern luxury watches."

Haber added, "Our growth strategy calls for 1-2 online auctions per month starting in January 2025. dialMKT has a fast growing online community of almost +18,000 users across it's WatchReporter.com website and social media channels, including, youtube, instagram, and e-mail newsletter. hese online auctions will give members in our community an opportunity to consign their watches for upcoming auctions, as well as bid and buy - generating revenues via consignment commissions, buyer premiums, and sales from dialMKT's owned inventory. Our goal with dialMKT.com is to offer our customers rare and hard-to-find vintage and modern watches at the most competitive prices, with transparency, and a personalized level of service that is missing in the secondary-resale market for luxury watches today"

About dialMKT:

dialMKT is addressing the digital transformation of the luxury dollar global wrist watch enthusiast market by developing a blockchain-powered digital ecosystem that integrates content, e-commerce, and community.

The company's video-first content platform WatchReporter.com is produced by watch enthusiasts - for watch enthusiasts and features the latest relevant articles, and videos on: watch auction news, collector interviews, watch reviews, and growing database on buyer guides on vintage and modern watches from the top luxury brands. The newly launched dialMKT.com offers rare and hard-to-find vintage and modern watches at the most competitive prices, with a high level of transparency, and concierge-style service for serious watch enthusiasts.

About New World

New World Solutions is an innovative technology company, driving innovative solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience, we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

