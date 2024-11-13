Chronosphere Improves the Lives of On-Call Engineers with Powerful Observability Platform Functionalities

New Chronosphere Differential Diagnosis (DDx) Quickly Helps Identify the Root Cause of Application Issues in Minutes vs Hours

Chronosphere , the observability platform built for control, today announced the launch of new capabilities to improve the lives of on-call engineers. Designed to vastly improve the developer experience and time to remediation, new features include Chronosphere Differential Diagnosis (DDx) for distributed tracing and Chronosphere Lens updates for cross-telemetry insights. Chronosphere also previewed its upcoming advanced Service Level Objective (SLO) management capabilities planned for general availability in Q1 2025.

Differential Diagnosis is a powerful and flexible new trace analysis tool that transforms the troubleshooting process. It enables any developer to quickly identify the likely cause of service slowness or failure in complex microservices-based systems without writing a single query. Now, on-call engineers can solve problems in minutes or seconds, not hours, and without proprietary agents.

"Chronosphere Differential Diagnosis is a great tool for identifying and resolving specific performance issues," said Carson Gee, Principal Software Engineer DataRobot. "Thanks to Chronosphere, we recently identified and resolved a deployment issue in just minutes."

With a user-friendly interface, DDx simplifies hypothesis formation and testing. By ranking and highlighting the most probable sources of issues, DDx enables developers to quickly test their hypotheses and pivot if needed. This rapid analysis leads to faster root cause identification and, ultimately, quicker problem resolution.

Using open-source standards for data collection, Chronosphere's observability platform enables cloud-native developers to focus on the most impactful customer issues and understand the problem faster. DDx is currently available to analyze distributed trace data and will be rolled out for other telemetry data types in the future.

The company also announced additional capabilities to provide incremental benefits:

Faster Time to Insight : The latest Chronosphere Lens features give customers a unified, multi-telemetry visualization of services and microservices. Developers gain a comprehensive understanding of their application's health and performance without the need for proprietary agents or complicated workflows.

Proactive Issue Prevention: Advanced Service Level Objective management includes simplified SLO creation capabilities. Teams can better align development efforts with business objectives and prioritize resolving the most impactful customer-facing issues.

"We are improving life for on-call incident response teams who work with microservices and Kubernetes architectures," said Jeff Cobb , Global Head of Product and Design at Chronosphere. "With these new capabilities, engineers and developers can uncover key issues faster and use simplified workflows that allow them to diagnose issues in a repeatable, optimized way. The new functionalities are open source compatible to fully leverage existing and future software without increased cost or complexity."

For more information on DDx, Chronosphere Lens, and SLOs, please visit https://chronosphere.io/learn/faster-application-troubleshooting-with-chronosphere, or at booth H11 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon in Salt Lake City.

About Chronosphere

Recognized as a leader by major analyst firms, Chronosphere is the observability platform built for control. Chronosphere empowers customers adopting microservices and containers to focus on the data and insights that matter by reducing data complexity, optimizing costs, and remediating issues faster. Its observability platform reduces data volumes and associated costs by an average of 60% while saving developers thousands of hours. Chronosphere's Fluent Bit-based Telemetry Pipeline standardizes, optimizes, and simplifies observability and security log data. The product transforms logs at the source and routes them to any destination without lock-in. Chronosphere is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including Snap, Robinhood, DoorDash, and Zillow.

Learn more at Chronosphere.io. Follow at LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Chronosphere

chronosphere@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Chronosphere

View the original press release on accesswire.com