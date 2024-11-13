GEON Performance Solutions Expands Thermoplastic Elastomer Capabilities in Mexico and U.S. Facilities

WESTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / GEON® Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, is proud to announce the start-up of a new thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) manufacturing line at its Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Mexico facility, strengthening its support of key markets and customers.



The new manufacturing line in Ramos Arizpe will produce a range of polymer compounds, including TPE and thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV), supporting GEON's strategic expansion of its polymer capabilities and enhancing its longstanding leadership in the commercialization of polyolefins. This expansion builds on the technology and expertise obtained from GEON's acquisition of PolymaxTPE in December of 2023, and is a response to significant customer demand for these premium materials.

The addition of TPE to GEON's portfolio of performance polymers drove investment in the company's Dyersburg, Tennessee, facility where TPE and thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) manufacturing capabilities were designed and commissioned to support growing customer demand. With TPE manufacturing facilities in Mexico, the United States and Nantong, Jiangsu, China, GEON is well-positioned to serve customers globally with a simplified supply chain across a diverse range of industries.

"The start-up of the new manufacturing line in Ramos Arizpe is a milestone in our commitment to invest and expand in Mexico," said General Manager of GEON Mexico, Alberto Rios. "The Ramos Arizpe facility can now better support local customer growth with enhanced formulation, prototyping and sampling services, ensuring GEON remains a key innovation partner for the markets we serve."

The Ramos Arizpe facility began operations in 2003. Its location delivers a distinct advantage to automotive original equipment manufacturers and consumer markets with short lead times for materials. The facility holds IATF 16949 and ISO 14001 quality certifications.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON® Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building &infrastructure, electronics, healthcare, transportation, power & communications and more. GEON Performance Solutions has approximately 1,000 global associates and 12 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

