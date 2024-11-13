WAV LLC: MBSI WAV Announces Acquisition of ISP Supplies Canadian Division to Strengthen Distribution Capabilities

MEDICINE HAT, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / MBSI WAV, a premier distributor of broadband and Wi-Fi equipment, today announced it has completed an agreement to acquire ISP Supplies' Canadian division, a leading provider of ISP equipment and services. The acquisition will allow MBSI WAV to expand its product offerings in Canada and provide enhanced customer support through ISP Supplies' expertise in network design and deployment.

The company will operate as a subsidiary of MBSI WAV, under the brand ISP Supplies Canada, Powered by MBSI WAV, preserving the value and customer focus that ISP Supplies' customers have come to rely on.

"Acquiring ISP Supplies is a move that reinforces our commitment to delivering broadband connectivity solutions throughout Canada," said Michael Schneider, Principal of MBSI WAV. "By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to serve our customers through additional warehousing, enhanced product offerings and unrivaled technical expertise."

Steve Discher, Founder and CEO of ISP Supplies added "This acquisition allows us to combine our expertise and resources, enabling us to become even more efficient in delivering products and solutions to our customers. Together, we are ready to address the increasing need for connectivity throughout the Canadian market."

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is Canada's premier technology distributor, with strong stocking positions in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added needs of the WISP, VAR, and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-added services, MBSI WAV offers up-to-date product knowledge and support for multi-vendor solutions. For more information, call (866) 597-6274 or visit our website at: www.mbsiwav.com.

About ISP Supplies

ISP Supplies is a leading provider of high-quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services, including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination. Headquartered in College Station, Texas with Canadian offices in Ottawa, ON their experienced team of network engineers help customers build, operate, and maintain point-to-point and point-to-multipoint licensed and unlicensed networks. ISP Supplies also specializes in provisioning Wi-Fi networks for small offices, outdoor venues, and large enterprise deployments. Learn more at www.ispsupplies.com.

Contact Information

Zach Hubeck

Executive Vice President of Marketing, WAV and MBSI WAV

zachh@wavonline.com

(847) 343-9216

