Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 16:02 Uhr
WAV LLC: WAV Announces Acquisition of ISP Supplies to Expand Distribution Footprint

Finanznachrichten News

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / WAV, a full-service distributor of fiber, fixed wireless, and Wi-Fi equipment, today announced it has completed an agreement to acquire ISP Supplies, a leading provider of broadband solutions and services based in College Station, Texas. The acquisition will allow both organizations to expand their product offerings and provide enhanced support to their customers throughout the United States.

WAV Logo

WAV Logo



The company will operate as a subsidiary of WAV, under the brand ISP Supplies, Powered by WAV, preserving the value and customer focus that ISP Supplies' customers have come to rely on.

"Our acquisition of ISP Supplies brings tremendous value to our customers by combining our supplier portfolios, logistical and distribution capabilities, as well as ISP Supplies' deep knowledge and expertise in the markets we serve," said Norm Dumbroff, CEO of WAV. "We're excited to join forces with their team and offer an expanded portfolio to serve WISP, ISP, Telco, MSP, and municipal markets with reliable solutions and exceptional support."

Steve Discher, Founder and CEO of ISP Supplies, added, "For years, WAV and ISP Supplies have worked in a supplier, customer and competitor relationship, and now the timing was right to fully integrate our strengths. By merging our technical expertise, industry-leading services and assistance to our customers, we're positioned to better meet the growing demand for connectivity to ultimately bridge the digital divide."

About WAV
WAV is a full-service distributor of wireless broadband, fiber, LTE, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, and professional value-added services for its partner community. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About ISP Supplies
ISP Supplies is a leading provider of high-quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services, including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination. Centrally located in College Station, Texas, their experienced team of network engineers help customers build, operate, and maintain point-to-point and point-to-multipoint licensed and unlicensed networks. ISP Supplies also specializes in provisioning Wi-Fi networks for small offices, outdoor venues, and large enterprise deployments. Learn more at www.ispsupplies.com.

Contact:
WAV
Zach Hubeck
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(847) 343-9216
zachh@wavonline.com

Contact Information

Zach Hubeck
Executive Vice President of Marketing, WAV and MBSI WAV
zachh@wavonline.com
(847) 343-9216

SOURCE: WAV

