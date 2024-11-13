Michelli Weighing & Measurement Acquires American Scale

Expanding Operations to Enhance Nationwide Service and Support

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a leader in industrial and precision measurement equipment and services, is excited to announce the acquisition of American Scale, a trusted provider of weighing and measurement solutions with locations in Louisville and Bowling Green, KY, and Evansville, IN. This strategic acquisition supports Michelli's ongoing growth strategy to expand its service footprint and enhance capabilities nationwide.

American Scale Joins The Michelli Family

American Scale is now part of Michelli Weighing & Measurement, expanding the ability to serve customers with enhanced expertise, reach, and resources

Founded in 1985, American Scale has built a reputation for reliability and quality in precision measurement solutions. Over nearly four decades, American Scale has fostered strong customer relationships through its commitment to service excellence and technical expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome American Scale to the Michelli family," said Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli Weighing & Measurement. "We value the expertise of the entire American Scale team, as well as their dedication to customer service excellence. These qualities align perfectly with our values at Michelli. This acquisition allows us to combine our strengths and expand our service capabilities."

Danny Coyle, President of American Scale, shared, "Joining Michelli Weighing & Measurement is an exciting opportunity for American Scale. Since our founding, we have been dedicated to delivering dependable, high-quality service, and it's clear that Michelli shares this commitment. This partnership will enable us to broaden our offerings, particularly in precision measurement equipment calibration, bringing even greater value to our customers."

Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a trusted name since 1947, provides sales, calibration, and repair services for a wide range of equipment-from precision measurement devices to industrial weighing systems. Through this acquisition, Michelli enhances its expertise and service network to support a growing customer base nationwide.

Andrew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park, commented, "We are excited to welcome Danny and his team into the Michelli family. American Scale has significant growth potential in Kentucky, Indiana and throughout the Midwest and the partnership furthers our strategic goal of offering comprehensive nationwide service to our rapidly expanding national customer base."

Both companies will continue operating under their current brands, with a full rebranding of American Scale scheduled for early 2025. Together, Michelli and American Scale will leverage their combined experience and resources to deliver unmatched service, quality, and value to customers. Contact info@Michelli.com to request sales and/or service or find your nearest Michelli Weighing & Measurement location at www.Michelli.com/contact.

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement: Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides equipment sales, service, calibration & rental from 35+ locations, stretching across 17 states. The Michelli team has been your trusted expert for scales & precision measurement equipment since 1947.

Michelli carries top-quality measurement products ranging from precision measurement instruments to industrial scales. We offer both Standard NIST traceable calibration & ISO 17025-accredited calibration. Mobile calibration services, on-site services, or in-lab services are available.

