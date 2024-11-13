Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 16:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Michelli Weighing & Measurement Acquires American Scale

Finanznachrichten News

Expanding Operations to Enhance Nationwide Service and Support

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a leader in industrial and precision measurement equipment and services, is excited to announce the acquisition of American Scale, a trusted provider of weighing and measurement solutions with locations in Louisville and Bowling Green, KY, and Evansville, IN. This strategic acquisition supports Michelli's ongoing growth strategy to expand its service footprint and enhance capabilities nationwide.

American Scale Joins The Michelli Family

American Scale Joins The Michelli Family
American Scale is now part of Michelli Weighing & Measurement, expanding the ability to serve customers with enhanced expertise, reach, and resources

Founded in 1985, American Scale has built a reputation for reliability and quality in precision measurement solutions. Over nearly four decades, American Scale has fostered strong customer relationships through its commitment to service excellence and technical expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome American Scale to the Michelli family," said Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli Weighing & Measurement. "We value the expertise of the entire American Scale team, as well as their dedication to customer service excellence. These qualities align perfectly with our values at Michelli. This acquisition allows us to combine our strengths and expand our service capabilities."

Danny Coyle, President of American Scale, shared, "Joining Michelli Weighing & Measurement is an exciting opportunity for American Scale. Since our founding, we have been dedicated to delivering dependable, high-quality service, and it's clear that Michelli shares this commitment. This partnership will enable us to broaden our offerings, particularly in precision measurement equipment calibration, bringing even greater value to our customers."

Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a trusted name since 1947, provides sales, calibration, and repair services for a wide range of equipment-from precision measurement devices to industrial weighing systems. Through this acquisition, Michelli enhances its expertise and service network to support a growing customer base nationwide.

Andrew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park, commented, "We are excited to welcome Danny and his team into the Michelli family. American Scale has significant growth potential in Kentucky, Indiana and throughout the Midwest and the partnership furthers our strategic goal of offering comprehensive nationwide service to our rapidly expanding national customer base."

Both companies will continue operating under their current brands, with a full rebranding of American Scale scheduled for early 2025. Together, Michelli and American Scale will leverage their combined experience and resources to deliver unmatched service, quality, and value to customers. Contact info@Michelli.com to request sales and/or service or find your nearest Michelli Weighing & Measurement location at www.Michelli.com/contact.

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement: Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides equipment sales, service, calibration & rental from 35+ locations, stretching across 17 states. The Michelli team has been your trusted expert for scales & precision measurement equipment since 1947.

Michelli carries top-quality measurement products ranging from precision measurement instruments to industrial scales. We offer both Standard NIST traceable calibration & ISO 17025-accredited calibration. Mobile calibration services, on-site services, or in-lab services are available.

Contact Information

Jaime Rodriguez
Marketing & Communications Manager
jrodriguez@michelli.com
504-733-9822

Robin Toups
Marketing Specialist
rtoups@michelli.com
504-733-9822

SOURCE: Michelli Weighing & Measurement

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.