4biddenknowledge Media Group: 4biddenknowledge Inc. Welcomes Rising Stars Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins to the 4BK Family

Empowering the Future: Rising Stars Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins Join the 4BK Family

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / 4biddenknowledge Inc. (4BK) is thrilled to announce that rising stars Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins have officially joined the 4BK family. These talented Detroit natives are ready to take their acting careers to new heights, and 4BK is excited to support them every step of the way.

Meet Makeiva Albritten

Makeiva Albritten is an actress, executive producer, and writer whose passion and creativity shine through every project she touches. She made a remarkable entrance onto the scene with her debut film, Connected Through Blood, which she wrote, produced, and starred in-all within her first year in the industry. Makeiva's storytelling prowess is evident in her work on The Millers, Get Paid, and Karma. Her upcoming projects, including Reginald Carter and the series Chops, are already generating buzz, promising fresh perspectives and impactful narratives.

Spotlight on James Perkins

James Perkins is a multi-talented actor known for his natural ability and commanding presence on stage and screen. From his first audition, James demonstrated a dedication to his craft that has earned him an impressive seven-year career. He has been featured in numerous projects, including Eastside Story, The Bandemic, and The Dirty D. James' versatility shines through in his roles as an actor, dancer, singer, and director. His upcoming appearances in Reginald Carter, Chops, and Thugs Cry further underscore his passion for powerful storytelling.

About Chops

Chops is a new fictional series featuring a collaboration that combines education and entertainment elements-a format the platform refers to as edutainment. It is written and produced by Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins and executive produced by Billy and Elisabeth Carson. According to the company, Chops is expected to contribute to 4BK TV's mission of delivering content that merges compelling storytelling with educational insights, catering to a global audience. This collaboration between these power couples is anticipated to further strengthen 4biddenknowledge's standing in the entertainment industry.

A Power Team Behind the Talent

With Billy's expertise in content creation, production, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, combined with Elisabeth's skills in wellness advocacy, media strategy, entertainment, and mentorship, makes 4BK the ideal platform for emerging talent. Their hands-on approach will empower Makeiva and James, providing them with the tools they need to thrive and connect with audiences around the world.

What's Next?

With 4BK's proven track record of nurturing creative talent and Makeiva and James' passion for their craft, this partnership promises to deliver unforgettable stories. 4BK remains committed to empowering artists and bringing fresh, compelling narratives to the forefront of entertainment.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.

4biddenknowledge Inc. is a multi-faceted media company dedicated to producing and distributing thought-provoking content that challenges traditional thinking. With a diverse portfolio of original shows, documentaries, and podcasts, 4BK aims to inspire and educate audiences globally.

