AcutePet Urgent Care Opens New Location in Bellevue, Kentucky

BELLEVUE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / AcutePet Urgent Care is excited to announce the opening of its fourth location in Bellevue, Kentucky, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Conveniently located near the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-71, I-75, and I-471, the new facility is also close to Newport on the Levee, Devou Park, and just a short drive from downtown Cincinnati.

Founded by Dr. David Sachs and Dr. Doug Hoffman, AcutePet is focused on providing urgent care for pets with same-day appointments, online booking, walk-in services, and extended hours seven days a week. AcutePet Urgent Care is designed to ease the caseload for primary veterinarians and free up 24/7 emergency hospitals for more critical cases.

"Our goal with AcutePet is to provide accessible, immediate care for pets while supporting the veterinary profession we've dedicated ourselves to for over 30 years," says Dr. David Sachs, co-CEO of AcutePet. "This new location in Bellevue allows us to continue our mission of offering compassionate, high-quality urgent care for pets in a way that's convenient for their owners."

"The Historic Bellevue community has been incredibly welcoming, and the excitement we felt at our ribbon-cutting ceremony-attended by Mayor Charlie Cleves and many local residents-was overwhelming," said Dr. Doug Hoffman, co-CEO. "The event also honored veterans on Veterans Day, making it a meaningful celebration. We're proud to open our doors in a community that values the importance of accessible care for pets."

With over 60 years of combined experience in the veterinary field, Drs. Sachs and Hoffman recognize the importance of providing prompt treatment for non-emergency yet urgent conditions. Like human urgent care, AcutePet offers a trusted option for pets needing immediate, non-life-threatening care. The facility is staffed by experienced doctors and technicians and offers onsite lab services, imaging, and outpatient anesthetized procedures using advanced patient monitoring equipment.

AcutePet currently operates locations in Beavercreek, OH, West Chester, OH, and Mount Pleasant, SC, with plans to open new locations in Summerville, SC, and Voorhees, NJ in early 2025. To learn more, visit www.acutepeturgentcare.com

