Users Have Access to Over 100 Million Songs, From the World's Leading Music Companies

Hangout by Turntable Labs, Inc., a new virtual listening community connecting users through music discovery and curation, has launched today at Web Summit on the web, iOS and Android. Featuring songs from the world's leading music companies, Hangout provides its community with access to over 100 million tracks, including licensed content from across the recorded music catalogs of Sony Music Entertainment (SONY); Universal Music Group (UMGNF); Warner Music Group (WMG); and Merlin (MERL), the digital music licensing partner for the world's leading independent record labels, distributors and other music rights holders.

Starting today, users can sign up, select an avatar, invite friends to their personal space, known as a Hangout, and take turns playing songs from their favorite artists in the virtual DJ booth. Hangout was built to be a refreshing social media alternative where appreciating and enjoying music as a community is central to the experience. Inspired by queuing up the jukebox or putting on a favorite album with friends, Hangout's online listening spaces allow users to unite over mutual favorites, discover new artists alongside their peers across the globe, and express their musical passions together via the virtual dancefloor and the chat function.

"With our broad global partnerships across the music companies in place, Hangout begins its journey to redefine the intersection of music and social media," said Joseph Perla, Founder and CEO of Hangout. "Our vision has always been to create a platform that celebrates the joy of music but also helps support the music industry. Today marks a monumental step toward that goal."

Said Mark Piibe, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development Digital Strategy, Sony Music, "We're pleased to support the continued growth of opportunities for fans to experience and listen to Sony Music artists in shared social spaces that fairly value their work. We look forward to working with Hangout to enable its users to build communities around their favorite stars and discover and curate music together."

"UMG has always strived to support the development of innovative new licensing models that drive music consumption and increase fan engagement, so we are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with Hangout. Social listening continues to become a key component of the fan experience, driving loyalty and conversation amongst engaged artist communities and Hangout will help power these fan experiences in a unique and compelling way," said Kristen Bender, SVP, Digital Innovation Strategy Business Development at Universal Music Group.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hangout to bring our diverse catalog of artists to this innovative music platform," said Rachel Scarpati, VP, Business Strategy Business Development, WMG. "This partnership underscores WMG's commitment to pioneering new avenues for music discovery, fostering community, and providing fans with dynamic ways to engage and share their love for music."

"Community is at the center of independent music," said Ryan McWhinnie, VP of Business Legal Affairs at Merlin. "This partnership with Hangout brings new opportunities for our global membership and their artists to connect with fans and broaden their communities. It represents our commitment to creating innovative revenue streams and delivering unmatched opportunities for our membership."

Through its strong partnerships with the music industry, Hangout is committed to benefitting artists by cultivating an environment that fosters creativity, connection and collaboration.

Hangout is available on the web, iOS, and Android. Visit Hangout to sign up today.

About Hangout

Hangout by Turntable Labs, Inc. is a new social platform that connects users through the shared love of music discovery and curation. Designed as a virtual hub for music enthusiasts, Hangout offers a 24/7 experience where users can spin their favorite tracks, explore new music, and interact with a global community of fellow music lovers. With access to a vast library of over 100 million songs from the world's leading music companies users can step into the virtual DJ booth and create personalized spaces. Hangout is accessible on the web, iOS, and Android.

About Joseph Perla

Joseph Perla is an entrepreneur and music tech expert, and is the Founder and CEO of Hangout. Hangout is a social platform connecting users through the discovery and curation of music. Perla got his start while attending Princeton University, when he launched several social networks including Zandigo in 2005 for college students, and Labmeeting in 2007 for scientists. In 2011 he founded Turntable, which introduced the idea of social listening. Perla's experience includes Facebook (now Meta), where he led product and engineering for Facebook's News Feed on iOS. He also co-founded Terminal.com, where he helped to secure over $4 million in funding and which was acquired by Udacity in 2017, and spearheaded Passenger and Driver Growth at Lyft during its most significant expansion phase.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241113087137/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact press@hangout.fm