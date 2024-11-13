Innovations and Product Updates Unveiled at Deltek ProjectCon 2024

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced major user experience innovations and updates across its portfolio of products to a live audience of more than 3,700 attendees at Deltek ProjectCon. This annual conference brings together customers, product experts, employees, sponsors, partners and analysts for three days of learning opportunities, networking and inspirational keynotes.

Deltek continues to focus on innovating the future of project success and announced multiple updates aligned with this year's Deltek ProjectCon theme of Powering Transformation.

Powering Transformation of User Experience

Deltek Harmony, the foundation for the future look and feel of Deltek solutions, reimagines the user experience to boost productivity and simplify complex functions into a cohesive, elegant interface. Designed to deliver a consistent, intuitive experience across Deltek's entire portfolio, Deltek Harmony is tailored to the unique needs of project-based businesses. This unified design will help accelerate onboarding by reducing training time and user adoption, while evolving with day-to-day business demands to prioritize productivity and user engagement.

Deltek Harmony is built on extensive user feedback, market research and design best practices to ensure that each element directly addresses customer needs and aligns naturally with their workflows. It features an updated navigation hierarchy, enhanced layout consistency, versatile and adaptive elements and creates efficiencies for users as they move between different solutions. Deltek Harmony also harnesses the power of Dela, its AI-powered business companion, incorporating interactive, automated insights and intelligent exploration.

"We're thrilled to introduce Deltek Harmony and showcase how much Dela has grown since our launch earlier this year. Deltek is committed to providing a best-in-class product experience that is more streamlined, cohesive and intuitive than ever before, " said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer at Deltek. "By fusing an excellent user experience with AI capabilities, along with deep product functionality, Harmony and Dela will provide customers with a competitive edge. We're proud to be a trusted technology partner to our customers and to continue adding value through innovation."

Powering Transformation of Work

Since its launch in early 2024, Dela has continuously evolved to improve workflows and increase productivity and efficiency across Deltek's solutions, with AI-fueled capabilities to enable users to generate content, inform decisions, and prescribe and automate actions. Dela also includes Ask Dela, a digital assistant, so customers can find the right information and make data-backed decisions more quickly.

New Dela Capabilities for Government Contractors

To meet users within the tools they're already using, the Costpoint MS Teams app provides access to information from Ask Dela within Costpoint, allowing users to access project data, ask questions, submit and approve timesheets and generate reports - without navigating away from messages - to automate tasks and streamline workflows.

within Costpoint, allowing users to access project data, ask questions, submit and approve timesheets and generate reports - without navigating away from messages - to automate tasks and streamline workflows. Smart Summaries, which leverage generative AI to deliver executive briefings of companies' historical performance and key insights, have expanded to GovWin IQ's Company Profiles.

New Dela Capabilities for Professional Services and Architecture and Engineering

Smart Summaries within Deltek Vantagepoint enable users to leverage generative AI to pull concise project summaries and distill the essence of complex project datasets into digestible insights for review.

Deltek Specpoint users can leverage the power of Ask Dela to accelerate research and get intelligent insights to help make the specification process quicker and easier. They can also chat with the AIA MasterSpec® library, supporting documents, and Specpoint Help.

Powering Transformation Through New Products

Deltek acquired ProPricer in early 2024 and has integrated its best-in-class estimating and pricing capabilities into Costpoint, enabling users to leverage existing data from those platforms when creating pricing proposals and maximize the chances of winning contracts.

Deltek also introduced Replicon time and PSA capabilities to the government contracting industry this year. AI-driven resource management capabilities from Dela help Costpoint customers track resource availability and utilization, preventing cost overruns and ensuring compliance. Existing integrations with Replicon offer solutions to government contractors who need to comply with global labor regulations or complex labor union rules, no matter which ERP they're using.

Deltek Harmony will be available in products starting in 2025. For the latest on Deltek's innovative capabilities, visit Deltek.com.

