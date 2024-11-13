Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced it received a five-year basic ordering (BOA) agreement from the U.S. Navy for engineering services and products relating to Shift5 solutions. This will now include the Shift5 Platform for potential deployment across multiple Navy and Marine Corps systems. The Shift5 Platform is a commercial, dual use, subscription-based solution that today enables multiple branches and combatant commands of the U.S. military with smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge to improve fleet readiness, reliability, and lethality.

The BOA will streamline the procurement process of the Shift5 Platform for the U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), and the U.S. Marine Corps., enabling it to rapidly deploy Shift5's innovative technology in alignment with changing operational requirements.

"This era of the Great Power Competition is marked by contested logistics and an evolving threat landscape, which creates dynamic procurement needs. Shift5 is committed to making contracting, procurement, and acquisition with the U.S. Navy as simple as possible," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "We look forward to making our innovative technology and expertise available to the U.S. Navy, NAVAIR, NAVSEA, and the U.S. Marine Corp to support the warfighter."

The BOA is expected to facilitate the procurement of services and products for the U.S. Navy over the next five years. This agreement for engineering services and products relates to a prior SBIR Open Call for Innovative Defense-Related Dual-Purpose Technologies/Shift5 solutions. For more information about Shift5's work with the U.S. Department of Defense, visit: shift5.io/defense.



About Shift5

Shift5 is the dual use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

