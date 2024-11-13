Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Mathieu Latendresse, Canada's Top Options Trader and grand prize winner of the 2024 Options Trading Simulation Contest, joined Karen McMeekin, President, Regulatory Division of Montréal Exchange (MX), to open the market in celebration of Canada's Financial Literacy Month and MX's commitment to investor education. Mathieu emerged victorious among 1,800 participants nationwide, securing the $5K grand prize through strategic options trading in the six-week virtual contest, where participants managed a $100K virtual portfolio, while competing for weekly prizes of $500.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oqk7GVpYNW4

In 2024, MX strengthened its investor education through two key initiatives: Options-Ed, a comprehensive platform offering learning modules, articles, videos, and strategic insights for options traders at all levels, and the Regulatory Division's Fine Fund Financing Grant, which supports projects that educate market participants and the general public and contribute to financial research across Canada. These initiatives reflect MX's ongoing commitment to empowering investors with knowledge and resources.

