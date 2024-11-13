Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in equity rights of Wall to Wall Group AB

Trading in Wall to Wall Group AB's equity rights is to cease. The last trading day is June 30, 2026. Short name: WTW TO1 A --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075287 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 231807 --------------------------- Short name: WTW TO2 A --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075295 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 255421 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.