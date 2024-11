Work is underway on a 240 MW solar project in southwestern Azerbaijan following the signing of an investment agreement and land lease agreement. It is being developed under an executive agreement between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy and energy giant BP. A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant in Azerbaijan. The project, to be located in the Jabrayil region of southwestern Azerbaijan, is being developed under an executive agreement signed between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy and bp in June 2021. A shareholder agreement between bp, alongside Socar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...