Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Credtent, Inc., a leader in content rights management in the Age of AI, is proud to introduce its Content Origin Badges, a free-to-use, three-badge system designed to help creators disclose the use of artificial intelligence in their content creation processes.







Credtent's Content Origin Badges

With AI-generated content on the rise, audiences deserve transparency regarding the role of AI in their media (art, prose, video, etc.). Credtent's badges clearly indicate varying levels of AI involvement; this system not only supports creators but also helps AI companies select credible, licensed data for ethical, efficient AI training.

This initiative aligns with Credtent's mission to set fair licensing terms and promote the responsible use of credible, unbiased training data through the platform's opt-out and licensing models.

"In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of content creation, transparency is key. Our free Content Origin Badges empower creators to disclose AI involvement in a clear and concise manner, fostering trust and credibility in their work," said Eric Burgess, CEO of Credtent, Inc.

Credtent.org provides access to badges, which can be obtained at https://growth.credtent.org/PRBADGES. Users may also utilize a tool to configure a custom Badge Bar, enabling distinction among various content formats, including film, video games, and interactive media.

Creators and Rights Owners that register with Credtent can access and use a Certified version of the Human-Created Content badge once it is processed through the platform's multitool analysis, which includes human editorial review. This added layer of certification helps rights holders stand out for consumers who value authenticity in their media consumption.

As a Public Benefit Corporation, Credtent is committed to setting objective standards for credibility in the AI industry, providing fair licensing models that support creators and equipping AI developers with diverse, reliable data sources. With hundreds of creators already using Credtent's platform, these badges mark a crucial step forward in transparent, ethical content practices in an era of Gen-AI.

Credtent is on the user's side

About Credtent, Inc.

Credtent is a Public Benefit Corporation that enables creators to exclude their work or profit from AI by setting fair licensing terms for responsible companies seeking credible, unbiased training data. Credtent issues Content Origin and Sourcing Badges, and helps AI companies make better decisions about the content they use to train their models.

