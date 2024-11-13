MCAP Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 EPS of $0.04 Per Share

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company, today reported third quarter 2024 earnings of $0.04 per share. Quarterly total revenue was $21.2mm, resulting in EBITDA of $1.2mm and after-tax net income of $881m.

MCAP continues to expand through its investment in customer relationships, application software development, securities execution platforms and diversification of business lines. The Company also seeks additional M&A opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core competencies while creating long-term shareholder value.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based public holding company owning subsidiaries and investments in various companies. The Company's principal focus is financial technology businesses that conduct business globally. The Company owns, develops, and invests in the electronic market making and execution sector, securities trading technologies, and alternative trading platforms.

