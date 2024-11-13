Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 13 November 2024
Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT's (CREI's) Q225 trading update points to strong H1 performance when results are released in December. With income growth supported by leasing progress and rental growth, DPS (+9% y-o-y) is fully covered. Reflecting improved investment market sentiment and asset management, portfolio valuations show early signs of recovery. CREI expects this to continue.
