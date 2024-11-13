Edison Investment Research Limited

13-Nov-2024 / 15:38 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 13 November 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT's (CREI's) Q225 trading update points to strong H1 performance when results are released in December. With income growth supported by leasing progress and rental growth, DPS (+9% y-o-y) is fully covered. Reflecting improved investment market sentiment and asset management, portfolio valuations show early signs of recovery. CREI expects this to continue.

