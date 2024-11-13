Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A407AS | ISIN: US6121601016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.11.24
20:44 Uhr
6,020 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONTANA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONTANA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2024 14:54 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Montana Technologies Announces Name Change to AirJoule Technologies Corporation

Finanznachrichten News

RONAN, Mont., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® technology for atmospheric water harvesting, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to AirJoule Technologies Corporation ("AirJoule Technologies" or the "Company"), effective immediately. The Company's common stock and warrants will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols "AIRJ" and "AIRJW", respectively; no action is required by existing stockholders.

The AirJoule Technologies name better reflects the Company's position as the developer of AirJoule® - the most advanced dehumidification and water harvesting technology in the market. The change also aligns the corporate name with AirJoule, LLC, the Company's 50/50 joint venture with GE Vernova to advance and commercialize atmospheric water harvesting products featuring AirJoule® technology.

"While we'll always have roots in Montana, our new name provides greater alignment between our brand and the AirJoule® technology driving our vision of addressing the world's most urgent water needs," said Matt Jore, CEO of AirJoule Technologies. "The development and deployment of AirJoule®, and the immense value of our strategic partnerships, is core to our company identity. We believe this change will enhance the Company's visibility and create a stronger connection with customers, partners, and investors who share our vision for a water-resilient future."

The new corporate name will begin appearing immediately in communications and on the Company's new corporate website at https://airjouletech.com.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (formerly Montana Technologies Corporation) is the developer of AirJoule®, an atmospheric water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and through partnerships with Carrier Global Corporation and BASF. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Contacts

AirJoule Technologies

Tom Divine - Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com (note new email address)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.