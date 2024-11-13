RJD Green Inc.'s Management Discusses 2024 Fiscal Year- End Results and 2025 Expectations

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) CEO Ron Brewer updates shareholders on 2024 fiscal year-ended August 31, 2024 results and targeted 2025 growth.

Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,

As we have finished our 2024 fiscal year end and are moving into the 2025 fiscal year, RJD Green's management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the Company. Please be advised - this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion - please note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.

RJD Green Financial Snapshot 2024 Profit and Loss Revenue $5,718,024 Cost of Goods 3,314,536 Gross Profit $2,404,426 G & A 1,654,303 Net Operating Income $750,123 Other Income $143,931 Net Income $894,054 Balance Sheets Current Assets $2,927,560 Long-term Assets 418,720 Total Assets $3,346,280 Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity Current Liabilities $330,238 Long-term Liabilities 0 Total Liabilities $330,238 Shareholder Equity $ 3,016,04

We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions:

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, IoSoft Services, a company that provides medical discrete payment technologies, services, and software platforms that can integrate into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers, as well as the insurance and financial transection sectors.

Silex Holdings Division, which offers installed granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodeling contractor and retail customers.

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and green technologies.

In the past 12 months:

RJD Green's Construction Products Division - Silex Holdings Inc.

In 2024 Silex Holdings experienced 12% revenue growth over 2023 and 18% Net Operating Profit growth. The history of continued growth has been enhanced by continued sales growth in the commercial sector and high-end custom homes market. Sales were supported by extensive increase in the automation of production increasing production capacity over 30% and further enhanced the quality control program with the additional CNC automation. These key components solidify Silex's ability to create continued profitable growth and progress the expansion of the Silex Holdings business platform. RJD Green will continue to grow the division through internal growth and launching additional synergistic products. The forecast for construction activities in 2025 is mixed but tends to remain positive with the commercial market continuing to be robust nationally and in Silex's region. Homebuilding and remodeling are forecast to continue to be mixed by most industry professional organizations. As we move forward with the addition of JSI Products division, we expect profitable revenue within the initial first quarter of the new division's operations, and continued growth as we move forward.

The commercial division continued its revenue growth and geographic expansion with new commercial contracts awarded Silex in 2024. Silex has projected an additional increase in commercial sales for 2025 of 24%. Silex is creating national relationships with certain companies in sectors such as hospitality where the consistency of our performance creates added value for their projects.

Silex Holdings' home builder business will continue to grow in 2025 through the additional customer base of the new JSI Products Division.

High-end custom homes ($1,000,000 to $20,000,000) will continue to offer continued consistent revenues with greater profit margins.

Silex has targeted the designer, remodel, and retail sectors for significant revenue growth from previous years with an extensive marketing program, more product offering, and enhanced showrooms completed in all three of our locations.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, "Silex continues its progression in solidifying long-term relationships with valued clients in the construction industry by providing a custom-quality product with fast turnaround times on our clients' orders. We feel close attention to the changing market sectors and the individual needs of each market, will further assist Silex Holdings to continue regional expansion, creating ongoing additional profitable revenue while searching for appropriate acquisitions that would consolidate a larger six-state regional position."

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, IoSoft Services

IoSoft continues to pursue relationships within the initial focus of Third-Party Administrators (TPA) in the healthcare sector with contracts now being serviced and creating revenues. With Silex experiencing slower growth in the sector, IoSoft has created software development alliances with shared marketing and product development. From this focus IoSoft is pursuing one to three smaller software development entities for merger or acquisition creating additional software platforms that focus on common needs of universal sectors including healthcare, insurance, legal, hospitality, and financial services.

In 2024, the specific programs developed or refined include:

IoSoft Suites

The expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system, and accurate data collect software systems. IoSoft's integrated systems offer leading edge solutions for pricing and payment of claims that enhances efficiency and productivity. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as a total claims and payment management system.

IOSoft's system offers a full auto adjudication claims processing software program that maximizes automation and customer engagement through leading edge technology. The system is secure, compliant, and scalable to the payer's specific needs.

Some of the IoSoft integrated system components include:

Manage Claims

Member Management

Paper Claims Billing along with cost and time savings through Virtual Card, Digital Checks, EFT

Track Claims

Segregation of Claims

Provider Information and Communications Management

Outsourced IT Needs

The services include special technology and software company projects, essential technologies support and development, help desk, and network management services. The many benefits for the active small-cap company include:

Cost Reductions

Expedited projects

Freeing up internal resources

Outside business guidance for increased profitability through technology applications

Scalability





This effort is very synergistic with our white label focus and independent software development.

Earthlinc Environmental Division

In 2024 RJD Green management felt the company should focus funds on Silex Holdings Growth and IoSoft's continued development, due to the marketing development and acquisition cost in the Green Environmental sectors.

Earthlinc Environmental Division is servicing a product development program utilizing Agrico Corp's forestation program processes, and a joint venture effort with Winport Inc. in international land development and environmental reclamation utilizing RJD's patented animal waste recycling and repurposing utilization.

Earthlinc is continuing to receive consulting projects from groups familiar with their capabilities. Management's plan is to move into the environmental acquisition sector once the current growth efforts are completed in the Silex Holdings and IoSoft areas, as they require minimum development capital to reach the next level of growth and profitability.

We will continue to update our investors with progress reports in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.

We have accomplished a great deal in creating groundwork and a solid financial platform for growth. We are targeting acquisitions and additional products & services that meet our growth criteria and priced within appropriate cash-flow leverage. Our focus is to continue building a stable company with rapid growth potential, and we remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all RJD Green stakeholders.

We very much appreciate your support and interest in our continued growth efforts.

Sincerely,

Ron Brewer

CEO, RJD Green, Inc.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In the evaluation of such statements, prospective investors should review carefully the various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Ron Brewer

918 551 7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com