GlobalTech Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

RENO, Nev., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (GTC, OTC:GTLK)("GlobalTech" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based technology investment holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net Revenues grew $2.2 million, or 78.0% to $5.02 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the prior year's quarter, led by higher international termination (telecom) business and other technology services

Direct Operating Costs of $4.6 million, compared to $2.2 million in last year's third quarter, due to higher interconnect costs

Net Loss declined by $1.9 million to ($455,818), from ($2.3 million), in last year's same period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, offset by the increase in direct operating costs

100% conversion ratio in select markets for upsell to broadband services

Dan Green, GlobalTech CEO commented, "GlobalTech continues to make progress as a pre-eminent provider of broadband and telecommunications services in Pakistan. We believe we are on track to accomplish another exciting year of growth in our net revenues, which totaled $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and have once again achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA*, which was $646,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Worldcall Telecom Limited's customers are enthusiastically upgrading their cable systems to the Fiber to the Home ("FTTH") broadband we are offering, and we expect this conversion rate to remain very high for the foreseeable future as we're still in the very early stages of the transition."

*Note: A schedule reconciling GlobalTech's generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, are included later in this release (see also "Non-GAAP Financial Measure", below).

About Worldcall Telecom Limited (www.worldcall.net.pk)



Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX:WTL) is a publicly listed telecom and media operator in Pakistan. Worldcall has substantial deployments in Long Distance and International (LDI), broadband, metro fiber optic networks, and media playout facilities for its cable operations. Worldcall has deployed approximately 2,000 km of metro fiber in 20 cities across Pakistan to provide its customers with internet and television service with a potential service footprint of 3.2 million homes. GlobalTech owns, directly and indirectly through associates, an aggregate of around 55% of WorldCall Telecom Limited.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation, headquartered in the USA, is a technology investment holding company that aims to provide growth capital and technological innovation to sectors such as AI, Big Data, and telecommunications. GTC partners with global companies to deliver innovative solutions that transform industries.

For more information, visit: globaltechcorporation

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. The important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our need for additional capital, the terms of such capital and potential dilution caused thereby; the fact that we are exposed to foreign currency exchange loss, fluctuation and translation risks related to our business in Pakistan; the international economic environment, geopolitical developments and unexpected global events could cause our business to decline; investing in emerging markets, where our operations are located, is subject to greater risks than investing in more developed markets, including significant political, legal and economic risks; and our revenue performance can be unpredictable by nature, as a large majority of our customers have not entered into long-term fixed contracts with us; we operate in highly competitive markets, which we expect only to become more competitive, and as a result, we may have difficulty expanding our customer base or retaining existing customers; we may be unable to keep pace with technological changes and evolving industry standards, which could harm our competitive position and, in turn, materially harm our business; we are exposed to cyber-attacks and other cybersecurity threats that may lead to compromised or inaccessible telecommunications, digital and financial services, and/or leaks or unauthorized processing of confidential information, and perceptions of such threats may cause customers to lose confidence in our services; the telecommunications industry is highly capital-intensive and requires substantial and ongoing expenditures of capital; and our ability to profitably provide telecommunications services depends in part on the terms of our interconnect agreements and access to third-party-owned infrastructure and networks, over which we have no direct control; we may also be subject to increases in license fees for some of our licenses or to obtain new licenses; the loss of important intellectual property rights, as well as third-party claims that we have infringed on their intellectual property rights, could significantly harm our business; our substantial amounts of indebtedness and debt service obligations could materially decrease our cash flow, which could adversely affect our business and financial condition; we may not be able to raise additional capital, or we may only be able to raise additional capital at significantly increased costs; if Worldcall Telecom Limited issues more shares, our ownership could go below 50%; we are a controlled company; no active trading market for our common stock exists, and an active trading market may not develop or be sustained in the future; stockholders may be diluted significantly through our efforts to obtain financing and satisfy obligations through the issuance of additional shares of the common stock; concentration of ownership among our existing executive officers, directors and their affiliates may prevent new investors from influencing significant corporate decisions; we depend upon key personnel who may terminate their employment with us at any time; our officers and directors may have conflicts of interest; the telecommunications industry is a highly regulated industry, and we are subject to an extensive variety of laws and operate in uncertain judicial and regulatory environments, which may result in unanticipated outcomes that could harm our business; Worldcall Telecom Limited and Worldcall Holding Inc. are incorporated in Pakistan, and their assets are in Pakistan, which may affect shareholder rights, including the ability to enforce civil liabilities under U.S. securities laws; we are, and may in the future be, involved in, associated with, or otherwise subject to legal liability in connection with disputes and litigation with regulators, competitors, and third parties, which, when concluded, could have an adverse impact on our business; our licenses are granted for specific periods and may be suspended, revoked, or we may be unable to extend or replace these licenses upon expiration, and we may be fined or penalized for alleged violations of law, regulations, or license terms; we may be affected by economic downturns both in Pakistan and globally, changes in inflation and interest rates, increased costs of borrowing associated therewith and potential declines in the availability of such funding; and risks relating to future divestitures, asset sales, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in GlobalTech's publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, GlobalTech's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (as amended), and GlobalTech's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. GlobalTech cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GlobalTech or any person acting on behalf of GlobalTech are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GlobalTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GlobalTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GlobalTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GlobalTech. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (" GAAP "), in this news release we also present certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA. We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this news release as a supplement to GAAP measures of performance to provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing GlobalTech and its results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments. For example, although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. Additionally, other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than GlobalTech does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of GlobalTech's results as reported under GAAP. GlobalTech's presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

For more information on Adjusted EBITDA, please see the section titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss," at the end of this release.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED FOR THE NINE MONTHS

ENDED 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET LOSS $ (455,818 ) $ (2,303,874 ) $ (3,108,591 ) $ (6,207,002 ) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Changes in fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income 20,988 752,812 31,956 226,317 Foreign currency translation adjustment 182,426 (640,328 ) 157,047 2,035,375 Other Comprehensive income - net of tax 203,414 112,484 189,003 2,261,692 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (252,404 ) (2,191,390 ) (2,919,588 ) (3,945,310 ) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Common shareholders of GlobalTech Corporation $ (139,276 ) $ (1,214,030 ) $ (1,619,788 ) $ (2,185,702 ) Non - controlling interest (NCI) (113,128 ) (977,360 ) (1,299,800 ) (1,759,608 ) Comprehensive (Loss)/ attributable to GLOBALTECH (252,404 ) (2,191,390 ) (2,919,588 ) (3,945,310 )

















GLOBALTECH CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 September

30, December

31, 2024 2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 765,290 $ 908,097 Restricted cash 2,669,725 2,353,442 Accounts receivable - net 3,885,225 4,045,485 Short term investments 996,045 149,427 Prepayments 13,735 11,448 Stores and spares 858,849 859,271 Loans and advances 4,352,184 4,213,468 Other receivables 3,489,432 2,120,283 Total current assets 17,030,485 14,660,921 Property, plant and equipment 17,296,872 17,904,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets 475,388 503,701 Intangible assets - net 10,542,087 11,575,524 Long term loans and other assets 1,788,905 4,253,358 Deferred tax asset 8,527,470 8,389,438 TOTAL ASSETS $ 55,661,209 $ 57,287,121 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 27,226,828 $ $ 26,383,588 Current portion of non-current liabilities 6,617,540 5,968,424 Accrued interest 3,366,663 2,706,788 Short term borrowings 1,106,584 1,507,307 Provision for taxation - net 1,321,372 1,161,384 Total current liabilities 39,638,987 37,727,491 Term finance certificates 1,560,960 2,119,667 Long term financing - secured 1,461,154 1,329,890 Long term deposits and payable 1,407,223 1,873,896 License fee payable 163,686 161,165 Operating lease liability 646,887 689,416 Other payables 1,475,639 1,159,342 Total non- current liabilities 6,715,549 7,333,376 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 46,354,536 $ 45,060,867 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 500,000,000 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and issued 139,833,391 and 139,763,391 shares respectively. 13,983 13,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,657,706 ) (1,761,998 ) Accumulated deficit (38,209,159 ) (36,484,513 ) Shareholders Attributable to the Parent Company (39,866,865 ) (38,232,535 ) Non-Controlling interest 49,159,554 50,458,789 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 9,306,672 12,226,254 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 55,661,209 $ 57,287,121 The accompanying consolidated notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

Set forth below is a presentation and reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net loss (3,108,591 ) (6,207,002 ) Add (deduct) Depreciation and amortization 2,232,909 2,515,191 Finance cost 1,431,785 1,370,552 Taxation 193,269 76,456 Exchange loss (103,184 ) 4,102,471 Adjusted EBITDA $ 646,187 $ 1,857,667

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," above.