The Autonomous Car Industry in 2024: IDTechEx Research Highlights Key Takeaways

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Autonomous driving technologies have seemingly been on the horizon for the last decade, maybe more. However, the new IDTechEx market report on the topic, "Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025-2045: Robotaxis, Autonomous Cars, Sensors ", shows that autonomous driving technologies have arrived and are changing the automotive industry forever.

Number of Models with L2+ Systems (US only)

Number of models available with hands-off, eyes-on driving technologies. Source: IDTechEx

The report highlights how quickly the industry has started moving since 2020. Over the past four years, level 3 technologies have been certified for consumer use on public roads, hands-off/eyes-on driving has solidified as a market segment, and commercial driverless robotaxi services have become available to the public.

IDTechEx Principal Technology Analyst Dr James Jeffs, author of the report, explains that while level 3 technologies have technically been available since 2021, their growth has been slow. There are a limited number of cars on the market, in only a handful of locations, and those that are here already still have tight limitations on how and when the technology is used. More releases are on the horizon, but even when these technologies come to market, there is no guarantee OEMs and governing bodies will be happy to certify their use more widely.

The IDTechEx report, "Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025-2045: Robotaxis, Autonomous Cars, Sensors ", goes into detail on why OEMs might be hesitant, the legislative progress in different regions, and how this creates an environment for the success of level 2+ technologies.

Level 2+ technologies allow the driver to take their hands off the wheel while keeping their eyes on the road. It is the eyes-on part that is a big differentiator and what makes level 2+ so much easier to deploy than level 3 technologies, in the eyes of both OEMs and legislators.

Elsewhere in the autonomous vehicle industry, IDTechEx finds robotaxis are now a reality in several cities across the US and China, with the industry set to keep growing. Dr Jeffs advises, "We expect more cities to come online each year and existing deployments to grow. For example, San Francisco started out very small before growing to cover the entire city, and now, in 2024, it has started spreading down the peninsula and incorporates Daly City. We expect this service to grow, extending to Silicon Valley and beyond over the coming years."

With expanding operational areas, a growing number of cities, and more vehicles in each location, IDTechEx believes that 2024 and the next few years will be remembered as the "hockey stick" moment for robotaxis and autonomous driving.

IDTechEx's report, "Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025-2045: Robotaxis, Autonomous Cars, Sensors ", provides a detailed analysis of the consumer autonomous driving market, robotaxis, and their services, trends in enabling technologies such as cameras, radars, and LiDARs, and is complete with 20-year granular forecasts.

For more information, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/AutonomousCars.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

