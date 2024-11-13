Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - With winter approaching, homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) must prepare their homes to withstand freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and winter wildlife seeking warmth indoors. EMR Renovations, a trusted name in exterior home improvements, offers expert tips to help homeowners avoid costly damage and protect their properties from winter's unique challenges.

Why Winter Preparation is Essential

Winter preparation does more than keep a home comfortable-it safeguards structural integrity and helps avoid preventable expenses. According to Endri Roshi, owner of EMR Renovations, small issues can quickly escalate during Ontario's harsh winters, leading to roof damage, drafts, and even mold.

Roshi also emphasizes the importance of winter-proofing against wildlife invasions. "When temperatures drop, animals like squirrels and mice look for warm shelter, and small gaps or vulnerable areas in your home are an open invitation," he says. "A few simple steps now can prevent costly repairs down the road."

Drip Edge prevents rodents from gaining access

Key Winter Preparation Tips from EMR Renovations

With over a decade of experience, EMR Renovations offers practical recommendations to help homeowners prepare their properties:

Install Aluminum Drip Edges to Prevent Rodent Access

An aluminum drip edge along the roofline acts as a critical barrier, preventing rodents from accessing attics and walls. By sealing these vulnerable entry points, the drip edge helps homeowners keep their insulation intact and avoid expensive wildlife intrusions. Upgrade Insulation and Install Air Baffles for Energy Efficiency

Proper insulation, especially in the attic, improves energy efficiency and prevents issues like mold growth. As warm air escapes through the attic, it can cause snow on the roof to melt unevenly. When this melt re-freezes, ice dams can form, leading to moisture buildup and condensation inside the attic. Over time, this can result in mold or rot in the plywood. Installing air baffles ensures consistent airflow, helping the attic stay dry, preventing ice dams, and maintaining a healthier home environment.

Ample Insulation Saves in Energy Costs

Inspect and Maintain the Roof

Heavy snow and ice can strain roofs, especially if there are weakened shingles or other vulnerabilities. A thorough roof inspection before the first snowfall can identify any areas that need repair, reducing the risk of winter leaks and structural damage. Clear Gutters to Prevent Ice Dams

Clogged gutters can cause water to back up and freeze, forming ice dams that damage roofs and lead to water infiltration. Regular gutter cleaning and the addition of gutter guards ensure proper water flow, preventing ice buildup and reducing the risk of costly repairs.







Gutter Guards promote flow and reduce cleaning



Reinforce Siding and Seals

Damaged siding and unsealed areas around windows and doors allow cold air and moisture to penetrate the home, increasing heating costs and risking mold growth. Repairing these areas before winter can help maintain warmth and energy efficiency.

Avoiding Unreliable Contractors: Protecting Homeowners in the GTA

With recent reports of renovation fraud in Peel and across the GTA, homeowners are encouraged to carefully select contractors.

EMR Renovations recommends the following:

Verify Contractors' Licenses and Insurance : Ensure contractors have valid credentials, insurance, and references.

: Ensure contractors have valid credentials, insurance, and references. Seek Transparent Payment Terms : Avoid large upfront payments and insist on payment schedules linked to project milestones.

: Avoid large upfront payments and insist on payment schedules linked to project milestones. Look for Reviews and Referrals: Reliable contractors have positive online reviews and are happy to provide customer references.

Proactive Winter Preparation is the Best Defense Against Damage

By taking steps early, homeowners can protect their homes from the harshest winter conditions. Scheduling a professional inspection ensures that no vulnerabilities are overlooked, giving peace of mind that the home is fully prepared for the season.

About EMR Renovations

EMR Renovations proudly serves the Greater Toronto Area with a commitment to high-quality renovation and winter-preparation expertise. Specializing in roofing, siding, insulation, and exterior maintenance, EMR Renovations combines experience with a dedication to customer satisfaction, helping homeowners protect their properties all year round. By focusing on strategic winter preparation, EMR Renovations aims to be the GTA's go-to source for dependable, high-quality renovation solutions that protect homes against the toughest winter challenges.

