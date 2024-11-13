South Africa's revenue department is seeking bidders for the engineering, design and installation of solar panel systems at its offices across the country. The deadline for applications is Dec. 9. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has opened a tender for the engineering, design and installation of solar panel systems at its offices across the country. The tender documents show that the company, overseeing the national tax system and customs services, plans to form a panel of contractors who will be called upon as needed to install the solar systems. The panelists will be divided into three ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...