Antea Group: FORUM24: Key Takeaways From NAEM's Annual Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability Management Conference

Antea Group recently attended the National Association of Environmental Managers (NAEM) annual conference, FORUM24, held in Fort Worth, Texas. As a leading environment, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) consulting firm and a proud sponsor of the event, we were excited to engage with industry peers, share insights, and explore the latest trends.

Key Themes from FORUM24

This year's FORUM24 focused on several critical topics shaping the future of EHS&S, including:

Climate Action & Decarbonization

As the climate crisis intensifies, organizations are increasingly focused on reducing their carbon footprint. FORUM24 delved into strategies for measuring greenhouse gas emissions, developing comprehensive climate action plans, and exploring innovative decarbonization pathways. Attendees also discussed the importance of understanding and adapting to the evolving regulatory landscape for climate risk.

"Climate action isn't just ethical, it's essential for future-proofing your business in a changing world," says Natalya Holm, Climate Risk & Water Stewardship Service Lead at Antea Group USA. "To successfully implement and optimize climate initiatives, businesses should integrate these efforts into their core strategies aligning them with overall business goals. Additionally, companies need to leverage massive amounts of sustainability-related data and synthesize it into actionable insights. These data-driven insights are the key to optimizing climate strategies and meeting ESG goals."

Strategic EHS Management

Effective EHS management is crucial for ensuring long-term sustainability. The conference highlighted the need for robust multi-year strategic plans that align with organizational goals. Additionally, attendees explored innovative approaches to EHS training, risk management, and promoting total health and well-being among employees.

"Effective EHS management is not just a compliance obligation but a strategic asset," says Rob Dixon, Senior Consultant at Antea Group USA. "By aligning EHS initiatives with core business objectives, leveraging data-driven insights, and fostering cross-functional collaboration, businesses can drive sustainable growth and resilience in an ever-evolving landscape."

Leadership that Delivers

Strong leadership is essential for driving EHS&S excellence. FORUM24 provided insights into the skills and qualities needed to inspire and motivate teams. Attendees learned how to communicate the value of EHS to the broader organization, attract and retain top talent, and foster cross-functional collaboration to achieve strategic objectives.

"A clear trend is emerging; forward-thinking companies are placing EHS&S at the core of their strategic vision, with cross-functional leaders championing EHS & Sustainability as both a mission and a mandate,' says Rob Dixon, Senior Consultant at Antea Group USA. "The future of EHS&S is collaborative - we are continuing to see leaders bridge silos across functions to build holistic, organization-wide impact."

Operationalizing Sustainability & ESG

Sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) have become top priorities for many organizations. The conference explored strategies for integrating sustainability into product design, complying with emerging regulations like the CSRD, and securing funding for sustainability projects. Attendees also discussed the importance of data-driven decision-making and effective stakeholder engagement to advance ESG goals.

"True ESG progress requires authentic stakeholder engagement-aligning interests, building trust, and empowering voices across the value chain," says Natalya Holm. "Stakeholder engagement isn't just a check-box exercise; it's the key to creating ESG initiatives that are impactful, credible, and sustainable over the long term."

Problem-Solving Power Hour

A new exhibit hall feature this year was the Problem-Solving Power Hour where subject matter experts shared best-in-class strategies to common EHS and ESG challenges in innovative "how to" sessions. Attendees benefited from a series of rapid-fire 10-minute presentations that addressed a specific challenge and shared tools, strategies, and solutions that will help advance EHS&S program success.

As part of the Problem-Solving Power Hour, Antea Group presented on the topic of double materiality. This concept explores the intersection of environmental and social impacts, highlighting how organizations can identify and address issues that are both financially material and significantly impact stakeholders. By understanding double materiality, businesses can make informed decisions that enhance their sustainability performance and long-term value.

"Double materiality is evolving from a niche concept to a mainstream practice, especially as stakeholders and investors demand accountability on both fronts," says Natalya Holm. "Double materiality helps companies pinpoint ESG priorities and guide investment decisions, providing a clear foundation for larger sustainability programs. Starting early is key -- companies can then use it as a strategic baseline for meaningful, long-term impact."

Supporting Water Mission

In lieu of providing physical "SWAG" at the event, Antea Group chose to support Water Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions to those affected by natural disasters. For every signature we captured on our charity poster, we donated $5 to aid Water Mission's current work to provide clean water to locals affected by Hurricane Helene. Thank you to everyone that stopped by our booth and signed the charity poster!

A Fun Night of Line Dancing

To add a bit of fun to the conference, Antea Group hosted a line dancing lesson on Tuesday evening at a local tavern (when in Texas, am I right?). Attendees learned two popular line dances, "K is for Kicks" and "Kerosene," and enjoyed a great evening of dancing and socializing. This event provided a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for networking and building relationships with our clients and industry peers.

Looking Forward to FORUM25

We are already looking forward to next year's FORUM25, which will be held in Tucson, Arizona, from October 21-23, 2025. This event promises to deliver even more valuable insights and networking opportunities for EHS&S professionals. Mark your calendars now!

Let's continue the conversation! If you have any questions or would like to discuss these topics further, please feel free to reach out to us.

