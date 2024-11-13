New Data From Service Direct Showcases How AI is Shaping the Small Business Landscape

In-depth report uncovers key trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI adoption for small businesses

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / A new report by Service Direct illuminates the state of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among small to medium-sized businesses. This comprehensive report provides crucial insights into how companies leverage AI for growth, the obstacles they face and the factors influencing successful implementation.



2025 Small Business AI Survey

Service Direct's 2025 small business survey report about AI trends, challenges, and data

The growing impact of AI on business operations

The report reveals that 77% of businesses have adopted AI, focusing mainly on marketing, sales and customer support. Companies using AI report significantly positive results:

87% of small businesses report that AI makes their company more productive

86% of small businesses report that AI increases efficiency

86% of small businesses report that AI can help them grow their business

"AI is transforming the way small businesses operate, but many SMBs struggle with the initial hurdles of resource management and limitation," said Matt Buchanan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Service Direct. "This report provides a clear view of the benefits and obstacles companies face, helping businesses make informed decisions about investing in AI."

Growing investment: AI expansion on the horizon

The report reveals that 90% of businesses currently using AI plan to add more AI tools in the next 12-24 months.

This planned growth signals that companies recognize the strategic advantages AI offers and are preparing to make it a cornerstone of their operations in the near future.

Limited resources are a roadblock for small businesses

Smaller businesses cite limited resources as a primary barrier to AI adoption, with nearly a third of sole proprietors citing budget and funding as a primary limitation. Larger companies face challenges with scaling and data management.

Tailoring AI strategies to company size proves essential, as each segment experiences unique hurdles in implementation.

About 2025 Small Business AI Report

Service Direct surveyed small businesses with fewer than 500 employees for this report. The results were collected in October 2024 and revealed key insights into how small and medium businesses are approaching AI implementation, budgeting, and challenges. These results can help other small businesses understand how their peers are approaching advanced tech in 2025.

The 2025 Small Business AI Report is available now and serves as a vital resource for any business looking to leverage AI strategically. To read the full report or for further information, visit https://servicedirect.com/resources/small-business-AI-report.

