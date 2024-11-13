Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 17:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Data From Service Direct Showcases How AI is Shaping the Small Business Landscape

Finanznachrichten News

In-depth report uncovers key trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI adoption for small businesses

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / A new report by Service Direct illuminates the state of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among small to medium-sized businesses. This comprehensive report provides crucial insights into how companies leverage AI for growth, the obstacles they face and the factors influencing successful implementation.

2025 Small Business AI Survey

2025 Small Business AI Survey
Service Direct's 2025 small business survey report about AI trends, challenges, and data

The growing impact of AI on business operations

The report reveals that 77% of businesses have adopted AI, focusing mainly on marketing, sales and customer support. Companies using AI report significantly positive results:

  • 87% of small businesses report that AI makes their company more productive

  • 86% of small businesses report that AI increases efficiency

  • 86% of small businesses report that AI can help them grow their business

"AI is transforming the way small businesses operate, but many SMBs struggle with the initial hurdles of resource management and limitation," said Matt Buchanan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Service Direct. "This report provides a clear view of the benefits and obstacles companies face, helping businesses make informed decisions about investing in AI."

Growing investment: AI expansion on the horizon

The report reveals that 90% of businesses currently using AI plan to add more AI tools in the next 12-24 months.

This planned growth signals that companies recognize the strategic advantages AI offers and are preparing to make it a cornerstone of their operations in the near future.

Limited resources are a roadblock for small businesses

Smaller businesses cite limited resources as a primary barrier to AI adoption, with nearly a third of sole proprietors citing budget and funding as a primary limitation. Larger companies face challenges with scaling and data management.

Tailoring AI strategies to company size proves essential, as each segment experiences unique hurdles in implementation.

About Service Direct

Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer-initiated calls. With innovative tools and a commitment to transparency and quality, Service Direct empowers both businesses and affiliates to achieve their growth goals.

About 2025 Small Business AI Report

Service Direct surveyed small businesses with fewer than 500 employees for this report. The results were collected in October 2024 and revealed key insights into how small and medium businesses are approaching AI implementation, budgeting, and challenges. These results can help other small businesses understand how their peers are approaching advanced tech in 2025.

The 2025 Small Business AI Report is available now and serves as a vital resource for any business looking to leverage AI strategically. To read the full report or for further information, visit https://servicedirect.com/resources/small-business-AI-report.

Contact Information:

Matt Buchanan
Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer
matt@servicedirect.com

SOURCE: Service Direct

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.