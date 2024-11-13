Renfro Brands Launches 100% Recycled Merrell Hiking Socks

MOUNT AIRY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Renfro Brands is excited to announce the launch of its first 100% recycled performance hiking socks for licensed partner Merrell, the world's leading outdoor footwear brand.

The new Merrell ReTrail 100% Recycled Performance Hiking Socks are crafted entirely from recycled materials, including plastic bottles, and are engineered for the durability, comfort, and moisture-wicking abilities that outdoor enthusiasts expect from Merrell. Designed for everyone from casual hikers to seasoned adventurers, these socks offer superior support and cushioning while reducing environmental impact.

The socks represent a groundbreaking advancement in sustainable outdoor gear for Renfro Brands. This innovation aligns with Renfro Brand's Project Footprint sustainability initiatives and Merrell's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and high-performance design.

"We're excited to introduce our 100% Recycled Performance Hiking Socks, a product made for Merrell to reflect commitment to both innovation and sustainability," said Kevin Venable, Senior Brand Director at Renfro Brands. "Our goal was to develop a high-performance sock that not only meets the needs of our customers but also contributes to the health of our planet. This product marks an important step forward, not just for Merrell, but for the entire outdoor industry."

Key features of the new 100% Recycled Performance Hiking Socks include:

Sustainable Materials: The socks are crafted entirely from recycled yarns, featuring UNIFI ® 's REPREVE ® Recycled Polyester crafted from plastic bottles and Sorbtek ® a moisture-wicking performance technology. Also included is PPG Blister Guard ® technology, which helps reduce waste and provides protection against friction.

Performance-Driven Design: Engineered for durability, comfort, and moisture management, these socks provide all-day comfort and support on the trail.

Ergonomic Cushion: Designed with a cushioning system that absorbs impact on tough terrain while promoting airflow to keep feet cool and comfortable.

Recycled Packaging: Packaged in recycled and recyclable materials in line with Merrell's commitment to minimizing packaging waste.

The introduction of these socks is part of Merrell's broader sustainability efforts, which include using sustainable materials across product lines, reducing waste and using responsible manufacturing practices.

"Our new hiking socks embody both performance and sustainability so you can hit the trails with confidence," said Kevin Venable.

The Merrell ReTrail 100% Recycled Performance Hiking Socks are now available for purchase at Merrell.com.

ABOUT RENFRO BRANDS:

Renfro Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-quality socks, legwear and apparel. Founded in 1921, Renfro has a legacy of pioneering innovations in sock manufacturing, from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating toe seams. As the brand steward for over 20 globally loved sock brands, Renfro continues to push the boundaries of the textile industry. Through its Project Footprint, the company remains committed to protecting the planet and driving positive change.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

About REPREVE®

Made by UNIFI®, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in recycled performance fibers and resins. Using proprietary recycling technology, REPREVE leverages multiple waste sources, including single-use plastic bottles, ocean-bound plastic, textile waste, and recycled yarn. REPREVE has transformed more than 40 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber, powering globally scalable products for world-leading brands. Made traceable with FiberPrint® technology and certified by U-Trust®, REPREVE spans sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive, construction, transport, military, medical and packaged goods. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com.

