Wheelhouse Advisors LLC: Wheelhouse Advisors Introduces IRM Navigator Framework With New ERM Report

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Wheelhouse Advisors, a global leader in risk management strategy and technology advisory services, announces the release of the IRM Navigator Quarterly Insight Report - ERM Edition. This report underscores the importance of the IRM Navigator framework as a roadmap for organizations seeking to develop a unified risk management approach.

"In today's complex risk environment, organizations need more than siloed solutions-they require a cohesive framework," said John A. Wheeler, Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors. "Our IRM Navigator framework integrates all facets of risk management into a unified strategy, enhancing decision-making and organizational resilience."

The IRM Navigator Framework: A Roadmap for Organizations

The IRM Navigator framework helps organizations break down silos between risk management functions, aligning strategic objectives with practices across the enterprise. By integrating Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), Technology Risk Management (TRM), and Operational Risk Management (ORM), the framework enables organizations to:

"The framework serves as a practical roadmap for companies looking to unify their risk management strategies," added Wheeler. "Each report in our series delves into a specific segment, offering strategic insights and actionable guidance."

Key Highlights from the ERM Report:

ERM's Evolution : The report examines how ERM has transformed from a siloed function to a strategic discipline within the IRM Navigator framework.

Unified Risk Management : Emphasizes the necessity of integrating ERM with GRC, TRM, and ORM to navigate today's multifaceted risk landscape.

IRM Market Growth : The Integrated Risk Management market is projected to grow from $55.8 billion in 2024 to $121.8 billion by 2031 . The ERM segment is expected to grow from $5.5 billion to $11.4 billion in the same period.

Top ERM Solution Providers : Analysis of leading vendors categorized as: Integrators : Diligent, Ideagen, Riskonnect, Sphera. Accelerators : AuditBoard, Corporater, Fusion Risk Management, LogicManager, OneTrust, SAI360, ServiceNow. Pace Setters : IBM OpenPages, Kroll Resolver, Mitratech, Origami Risk, Workiva.



Additional Resources Available:

Wheelhouse Advisors has also published the Annual Viewpoint Report, the Buyer Persona Guide, and the GRC Edition. These resources, along with the ERM Edition and upcoming reports, form a comprehensive suite aligned with the IRM Navigator framework. All reports, including the ERM Edition, can be accessed at www.wheelhouseadvisors.com/irm-navigator-reports.

About Wheelhouse Advisors

Wheelhouse Advisors is a global leader in risk management strategy and technology advisory services. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we provide senior executives with insights to navigate today's complex risk landscape. Our IRM Navigator framework and report series serve as essential tools for organizations aiming to implement unified risk management strategies. Learn more at www.wheelhouseadvisors.com.

About Our Founder

John A. Wheeler is the founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors. With over 34 years of experience, he advises senior executives on optimizing risk management practices and technology.

Industry Accolades:

100 Most Influential People in Finance , Treasury & Risk Management magazine

Top 40 Finance Executives under 40 , Treasury & Risk Management magazine

Risk Management Thought Leadership Award, Gartner

