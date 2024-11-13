SingularityNET: Democratising AI for good: Global AI pioneer Dr. Ben Goertzel launches $1m+ in grants for international developers, advancing the mission of creating benevolent Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Dr. Ben Goertzel, the CEO of the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, and the Founder of SingularityNET - the world's first decentralised AI platform is on a mission to accelerate the emergence of human-level Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence for the benefit of all mankind





- the world's first decentralised AI platform is on a mission to accelerate the emergence of human-level Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence for the benefit of all mankind More than $1M in funding will be awarded to multiple developers who design disruptive applications to push the frontiers of AGI development





For further details on entry visit HERE before 1st December 2024

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned computer scientist and prolific author of over 25 books, Dr. Ben Goertzel-Founder and CEO of SingularityNET, the CEO of the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, and Chair of the OpenCog Foundation, has announced over $1 million+ in grants to empower developers to advance benevolent AGI for humanity's benefit.

Grant recipients will have invaluable access to cutting-edge technology, with a chance to leverage SingularityNET's platform and access advanced technologies, frameworks, and a global network of AGI experts.

The $1million+ USD fund pool will provide those in the field with the financial resources to pursue groundbreaking AGI R&D projects designed to complement internal R&D at SingularityNET and join a community of like-minded individuals aiming to lead the next phase of radical AI breakthroughs.

It is anticipated that the R&D grants will be appealing to advanced research students, as well as to AI researchers and engineers in emerging and developing countries, in line with the inclusive values of SingularityNET's partner ecosystem.

SingularityNET , a leader in decentralised AI infrastructure and a founding member of the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance , is launching the scheme through SingularityNET's AI innovation fund DeepFunding for individuals to create AI code designed to work with OpenCog Hyperon , an AGI framework running on SingularityNET's decentralised AI platform.

Currently, there are 13 OpenCog Hyperon Challenges open, some of which allow for multiple winners, with over $1 million in total funding available. Proposals can be submitted by December 1st, and the deadline may be extended at SingularityNET's discretion. Once that deadline is reached, the evaluation process will begin. Once awarded, grant recipients will have between three to nine months to complete their research and development, depending on the scope and complexity of the project.

About Dr Ben Goertzel

Dr. Ben Goertzel is a cross-disciplinary scientist, entrepreneur and author. Born in Brazil to American parents, in 2020 after a long stretch living in Hong Kong he relocated his primary base of operations to the rural Seattle area. He leads the SingularityNET Foundation, the OpenCog Foundation, and the AGI Society which runs the annual Artificial General Intelligence conference.

Dr. Goertzel also chairs the futurist nonprofit Humanity+, and serves as Chief Scientist of AI firms Singularity Studio, Rejuve, SingularityDAO and Xccelerando Media, all parts of the SingularityNET ecosystem. As Chief Scientist of robotics firm Hanson Robotics, he led the software team behind the Sophia robot; as Chief AI Scientist of Awakening Health he leads the team crafting the mind behind Sophia's little sister Grace.

Dr. Goertzel's research work encompasses multiple areas including artificial general intelligence, natural language processing, cognitive science, machine learning, computational finance, bioinformatics, virtual worlds, gaming, parapsychology, theoretical physics and more. He has published 25+ scientific books, ~150 technical papers, and numerous journalistic articles, and given talks at a vast number of events of all sorts around the globe.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralised, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). According to Dr. Goertzel, AGI should be independent of any central entity, open to anyone and not restricted to the narrow goals of a single corporation or even a single country. The SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. The core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialised teams devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and entertainment.

For additional information on SNET, visit: https://singularitynet.io/

About DeepFunding

DeepFunding is SingularityNET's decentralised AI innovation fund. The funding program supports AI builders who build innovative solutions that grow and advance the world's largest decentralised AI marketplace.

DeepFunding believes in the transformative power of artificial intelligence. AI is no longer just a buzzword or a distant promise, it is now a reality - shaping and disrupting industries, solving complex problems, and redefining what's possible. Deep Funding enables groundbreaking projects and ideas to come to fruition by supporting developers to get their ideas heard and grow through resources, mentorship, and better visibility.

For additional information and to apply for a grant, visit: https://deepfunding.ai/

Contact: Madison Hughes, +44 7562298220, madison@theprophets.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556686/Singularity_NET.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556712/Dr_Ben_Goertzel_and_Sophia_Robot.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/democratising-ai-for-good-global-ai-pioneer-dr-ben-goertzel-launches-1m-in-grants-for-international-developers-advancing-the-mission-of-creating-benevolent-artificial-general-intelligence-agi-302304470.html