Henkel: Meet Eric Spaner: An Advocate of Community and Inclusivity for Military Veterans

Eric Spaner is a military veteran who is passionate about fostering community and inclusivity at Henkel and beyond. A mentor and leader, he works daily to help advocate for fellow veterans, build meaningful connections, and raise awareness about their experiences.

Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Our pioneering spirit is reflective of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and talents of our employees and partners. They dare to make an impact on the world by collaborating to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives.

Their contributions allow us to deliver products, services and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life. We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our series, "Pioneers for Good."

Introducing Eric

After five years of service in the US Army Eric Spaner was faced with a reality many veterans have to navigate; finding stability and work in civilian life. As he and his wife were expecting their first child - it was critical for him to find a career path where he would be able to transfer his skills from the military.

Through time, patience, and support from his community, Eric transformed nearly a decade of service into a career that excites and motivates him. In March 2022 he joined Henkel and is a Senior Project Manager for Adhesive Technologies North America. He has also found great purpose in advocating for veterans as President of Henkel's Military Employee Resource Group (ERG) and through community engagement programs outside of work.

Driving Impact Through "Little Moments"

Eric finds value in what he calls the "little moments" - meaningful experiences that pack a transformative punch. Whether he is introducing the Military ERG to new members, sharing military traditions, connecting with veterans, or using the power of advocacy groups to reach people in need, Eric is passionate about fostering community and belonging.

One memorable moment with Henkel's Military ERG is a recent initiative, spearheaded by Dana Kunz, with Foster Grandparents - a program organized by Community Action of Southern Kentucky that engages senior citizens to help mentor youth in underprivileged communities. The group donated over fifty care boxes complete with essential personal care products from Henkel Consumer Brands. In addition to the care packages, the ERG organized the donation of a new washer and dryer to a foster grandparent affectionately known as Ms. Flo, who had lost everything in a house fire only one year ago.

Reflecting, Eric says, "It was an honor to help her. Despite her hardships, Ms. Flo's spirits were unwaveringly high. She was dancing and made everyone feel so welcome. It was a special and emotional moment for everyone involved."

Eric continues to create impactful moments with different ERGs across Henkel. "I am extremely grateful and proud to be a member of the Military ERG because of the community that makes up the group. It's a collective effort of a passionate team."

This month, the Military ERG and the Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities (AVID) ERG, are hosting a virtual event to raise awareness about the mental and physical obstacles military veterans face. Eric hopes the event will help destigmatize mental and physical disabilities, shifting the perspective to view them not as hurdles but as catapults for progress.

Being a pioneer at heart for the good of generations is about leaving a lasting impact on the world. I believe each generation can make a significant mark, which encourages me to strive for a brighter future. I see it as a call to bridge gaps between different cultures, races, and backgrounds, fostering a community that works together for the greater good. Eric Spaner, Senior Project Manager Henkel Adhesive Technologies and U.S. Army Veteran

On Community and Giving Back

Community organizations and fellow veterans were essential in Eric's transition out of the military into civilian life. One group that was integral to this process was Hire Heroes - an organization dedicated to helping military veterans seeking employment through mentorship and career assistance programs.

When Eric lost out on a job opportunity due to his color blindness, Hire Heroes stepped in. Through personalized support they helped him to steer through multiple processes and find the right employment for him. Today, Eric is a leading mentor at Hire Heroes. There, he counsels veterans to navigate their challenges and opportunities while making sure they do not feel alone.

"I understand feeling like there is absolutely no hope, and this company supports you through that process," he says. "Hire Heroes did so much for me, and now I can be there for someone as they are on the same journey."

Finding work is just the beginning and it's crucial for veterans to find community and support along the way. Early on in his entrance into civilian life, Eric received what he now calls the best advice from a Navy veteran. "Sometimes you have to take a step back to reflect on what you can do to move forward." He uses this to guide veterans he mentors through Hire Heroes to give them perspective on their journey.

To foster an inclusive community for veterans, Eric offers this advice for all of us - recognize the value of veterans' skills, and don't wait to share your appreciation only on Veteran's Day. Listen to understand the unique experience of transitioning from military service to the corporate world.

