Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 18:14 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Belal Hamideh Law Opens Office in Beverly Hills

Finanznachrichten News

Experienced Lawyer Expands Practice to Open Office in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Belal Hamideh, an accident attorney in Beverly Hills with years of experience, has recently expanded his practice with the opening of a new office in that area. This new location allows Mr. Hamideh to both extend his reach and provide even greater support to those in and around Beverly Hills.

Belal Hamideh Accident Lawyer in Beverly Hills

Belal Hamideh Accident Lawyer in Beverly Hills
Belal Hamideh, an Experienced Accident Lawyer in Beverly Hills

Since he began practicing law in the state of California, he has handled more than 1,500 cases successfully, in the process, winning over $100 million in damages and compensation for his clients.

Mr. Hamideh's Beverly Hills office can be found at 8383 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #801, Beverly Hills, CA.

From this office, Mr. Hamideh serves as both a personal injury lawyer and a workers' compensation attorney in Beverly Hills. In this capacity, Mr. Hamideh represents those who were injured at work as well as those injured in vehicular accidents, slipping, falling, and suffering injuries, and many more kinds of cases.

"For years, it has been my honor to support Beverly Hills citizens who deserve compensation for their injuries. Now, with this office, I'm grateful to be able to do even more," said Belal Hamideh.

Mr. Hamideh works on a contingency fee basis, which means that clients do not have to pay out of pocket. His fees are derived from the compensation his clients receive. If Mr. Hamideh does not secure compensation, he does not receive payment. His commitment to achieving favorable outcomes is evident in his 99% success rate.

Through his work for his clients, Mr. Hamideh has been honored as one of "The Top 40 Under 40" by The National Trial Lawyers. Additionally, he has been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers. He is more proud of his five-star ratings on Google and Yelp.

For more information about hiring a personal injury lawyer in Beverly Hills, receiving workers' compensation in Beverly Hills, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law at (424) 359-1574.

Contact Information

Ezekiel Hernandez
Communications Director
zeke@websitedepot.com
213-332-9255

SOURCE: Belal Hamideh Law

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.