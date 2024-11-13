Belal Hamideh Law Opens Office in Beverly Hills

Experienced Lawyer Expands Practice to Open Office in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Belal Hamideh, an accident attorney in Beverly Hills with years of experience, has recently expanded his practice with the opening of a new office in that area. This new location allows Mr. Hamideh to both extend his reach and provide even greater support to those in and around Beverly Hills.

Belal Hamideh Accident Lawyer in Beverly Hills

Belal Hamideh, an Experienced Accident Lawyer in Beverly Hills

Since he began practicing law in the state of California, he has handled more than 1,500 cases successfully, in the process, winning over $100 million in damages and compensation for his clients.

Mr. Hamideh's Beverly Hills office can be found at 8383 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #801, Beverly Hills, CA.

From this office, Mr. Hamideh serves as both a personal injury lawyer and a workers' compensation attorney in Beverly Hills. In this capacity, Mr. Hamideh represents those who were injured at work as well as those injured in vehicular accidents, slipping, falling, and suffering injuries, and many more kinds of cases.

"For years, it has been my honor to support Beverly Hills citizens who deserve compensation for their injuries. Now, with this office, I'm grateful to be able to do even more," said Belal Hamideh.

Mr. Hamideh works on a contingency fee basis, which means that clients do not have to pay out of pocket. His fees are derived from the compensation his clients receive. If Mr. Hamideh does not secure compensation, he does not receive payment. His commitment to achieving favorable outcomes is evident in his 99% success rate.

Through his work for his clients, Mr. Hamideh has been honored as one of "The Top 40 Under 40" by The National Trial Lawyers. Additionally, he has been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers. He is more proud of his five-star ratings on Google and Yelp.

For more information about hiring a personal injury lawyer in Beverly Hills, receiving workers' compensation in Beverly Hills, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law at (424) 359-1574.

Contact Information

Ezekiel Hernandez

Communications Director

zeke@websitedepot.com

213-332-9255

SOURCE: Belal Hamideh Law

View the original press release on newswire.com.