Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 novembre/November 2024) - Pan American Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,597,923 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on November 14, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Pan American Energy Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 597 923 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 14 novembre 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 15 NOV 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 15 NOV 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 15 NOV 2024 Symbol/Symbole : PNRG NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 69783Y 30 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 69783Y 30 1 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 69783Y202/CA69783Y2024

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)