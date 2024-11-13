PureSquare: PureVPN and ZIGChain Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Web3

ROAD TOWN, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / PureVPN, a global leader in user privacy and business security with 17+ years of experience, proudly announces a partnership with ZIGChain, an emerging Layer 1 blockchain developed by the social investment platform Zignaly, trusted by half a million investors. This collaboration addresses critical cybersecurity challenges within Web3.

"At PureVPN, our mission has always been to provide unparalleled protection for every user, whether personal or business-focused, and this collaboration takes that commitment to the next level," said Ali Majid, Director of Marketing and Strategy at PureVPN. "By integrating our trifecta strategy - focusing on data privacy, device security, and identity and access management - with ZIGChain's decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, we are building a comprehensive framework that meets the evolving security needs of enterprises and individuals alike."

Empowering Developers with Tools and Resources

As part of this collaboration, PureVPN and ZIGChain will raise cybersecurity awareness among Web3 stakeholders. This includes hosting workshops, hackathons, and events aimed at developing security-enhancing applications, tools, and protocols to address risks such as data breaches and phishing attacks.

PureVPN will also offer its suite of security solutions to developers at ZIGChain, helping them secure decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. These tools are designed to enhance data privacy, secure network traffic, and safeguard against cyber threats such as Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, data leaks, and unauthorized access.

Joining ZIGChain as a Validator

PureVPN will also contribute to the ZIGChain network as a validator node, participating in the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It will play an integral role in validating transactions, securing the blockchain, and maintaining the overall integrity of the ZIGChain ecosystem. This move aligns with both companies' commitment to transparency, privacy, and ensuring a secure environment for all stakeholders involved.

"PureVPN joining as a validator is a strong endorsement of ZIGChain's mission for wealth generation," said Ahmed Shafi, Chief Growth Officer at ZIGChain. "This partnership also enhances our ecosystem with world-class cybersecurity, providing greater protection for both users and developers."

A Growing Network of Strategic Partnerships

PureVPN has been focused on collaborating with industry leaders to elevate online security and privacy across user segments. One of its most recent partnerships is with TP-Link, a leading global provider of networking devices. Such collaborations highlight PureVPN's commitment to serving individual users, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprises by providing tailored solutions to safeguard sensitive data while also securing devices and managing identities.

About ZIGChain

ZIGChain is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to enable inclusive wealth generation through decentralized finance. With a comprehensive suite of products and a strong focus on user experience, ZIGChain empowers users to access financial opportunities securely and efficiently on-chain.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy with over 17 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

