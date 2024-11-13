Hopscotch Primary Care Welcomes New CEO, Tim Gronniger

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Hopscotch Primary Care ("Hopscotch" or the "Company"), an innovator delivering technology-enabled primary care to rural communities, is proud to announce Tim Gronniger as their new CEO.

Tim joins Hopscotch after serving as the Chief of Value-Based Care at Signify Health, a subsidiary of CVS Health. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Caravan Health, where he transformed the organization into the nation's leading ACO enabler for rural health systems. Over the course of his seven-year tenure, Caravan and Signify led the value-based care transformation of thousands of primary care clinics across the country, generating hundreds of millions in shared savings for providers by providing proactive primary care. Under his leadership, the companies supported over 300 health systems and 30,000+ clinicians, serving more than one million senior patients in receiving more connected and proactive care through cutting-edge technology and population health programs.

Tim is a notable thought leader in the healthcare industry, having served in senior roles at the White House, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and on Capitol Hill. During his tenure at the White House and CMS, Tim led teams that spurred the adoption of early-stage accountable care organizations through regulatory and spending initiatives and built coalitions advancing payment reforms across the industry.

Tim joins Hopscotch at a pivotal time as the Company continues to expand its advanced primary care model, designed to deliver exceptional care to seniors on Medicare. This summer, Hopscotch announced that it had closed a $50 million Series C financing, bringing on new investors alongside all existing investors. "Tim's track record for building fast-growing, mission-driven businesses serving rural communities and experience working with payers and government purchasers make him an ideal candidate to lead Hopscotch in pursuit of our ambitious goals for growth and performance," said Sebastian Caliri (8VC) and Meera Mani (Town Hall Ventures). "His deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in rural healthcare will be invaluable as we continue to build on our mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered care to people living in rural America."

Tim expressed his enthusiasm about joining Hopscotch, saying, "I'm thrilled to join Hopscotch, with a team that has made incredible strides in a short time. What I've seen our clinical teams deliver has blown me away - the hyperlocal, transformed access and coordination at Hopscotch clinics is unlike anything else happening in rural healthcare, and I'm excited to bring this experience to patients nationwide. Rural and smaller towns face unique challenges in accessing high-quality health care, but we are solving those problems with our teams and our technology."

Hopscotch is committed to improving the lives of its members in rural communities through a comprehensive approach to primary care, deploying technology to find and solve problems rapidly while providing more touchpoints than usual sources of care and to ensure patients understand and follow through needed treatment. Rural communities have fewer than 50 percent of the physician workforce per capita compared to urban areas, and a higher burden of chronic diseases - about twice the likelihood of death from chronic respiratory disease, and 60% greater risk of death from heart disease - meaning rural patients need more access and tailored solutions to live healthy lives. Hopscotch is bringing those solutions: even in year 2, Hopscotch clinics are already operating at a quality level beyond 4.5 stars (out of 5) in the Medicare Advantage quality rating system.

With Tim's leadership, the company is well-positioned to continue its mission of delivering personalized, top-quality care for seniors in small and rural markets.

About Hopscotch Primary Care

Hopscotch Primary Care is on a mission to transform lives in rural communities through accessible and proactive value-based primary care. Hopscotch serves nearly 10,000 seniors across eleven clinics in our initial market of Western NC. Since its founding in 2021, the Hopscotch team of primary care providers has been the backbone of our success and our motivation to improve.

