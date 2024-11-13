CURVE Test Centers Launch Flagship Concept at LakePoint Sports

First of Its Kind CURVE Test Centers and LakePoint Sports Announce Multi-Year Partnership

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, and CURVE Test Centers, the first-of-its-kind baseball test center and technology platform redefining trust in player performance data, announced a new three-year partnership, including the opening of the flagship and first CURVE Test Center in the country at LakePoint Sports and a fully integrated on-campus marketing campaign.

CURVE Test Center at LakePoint Sports

CURVE Test Centers features cutting-edge technology, testing baseball players in three critical areas, body, brain and ball, ushering in a new era of baseball performance analytics. The tech platform, testing environment, and verifiable data, provide comprehensive reports that tailor training programs for the players and streamlines recruiting efforts, helping to spot and develop top talent with precision. This approach allows scouts and coaches to make informed decisions and provides baseball players with key performance metrics and areas for improvement throughout their transformative travel and high school baseball years.

"As we assessed different potential locations to have our flagship and first CURVE Test Center, the short list became how do we make this happen at LakePoint," stated Chris Gagnon, President, CURVE Test Center. "LakePoint has firmly established itself with college coaches and pro-scouts as the top travel and youth baseball destination in the country with the unmatched Baseball Village fields and amenities," added Gagnon. "Our ability to reach the right baseball players and college coaches and have the largest impact with our platform led us to have our flagship CURVE Test Center at LakePoint Sports."

The CURVE Test Centers' expansive, cutting-edge 9,000-square-foot structure at LakePoint includes two full-sized batting cages, a 45-yard sprint track, two strength-training rooms, and three hybrid reality chambers. Combined with the latest in sports technology, this state-of-the-art environment offers athletes a premier space for development and performance assessment covering the physical

and mental components of the game and providing a standardized "CURVE Performance Score" for each baseball player. The "CURVE Performance Score" will create a standardized and scalable assessment, performance, and development metric in travel and youth baseball. Access and testing will be available to players and teams during all baseball events at LakePoint Sports with additional testing available by appointment.

"The LakePoint Sports partnership with the CURVE Test Centers brings state-of-the-art technology to thousands of baseball players competing at LakePoint annually," stated Greg Barckhoff, SVP, Partnerships and Marketing, LakePoint Sports. "This platform will enable ballplayers from across the country the unique opportunity to gain precise insights into their performance and development,"

added Barckhoff. "By integrating the CURVE Test Center advanced analytics platform, we're enhancing our ability to showcase the nation's top baseball talent but also provide them with the data and insights to help them reach their full potential."

A fully integrated marketing plan will drive awareness of the CURVE Test Center. The marketing plan includes robust media support on all baseball broadcasts, digital and social media activations, on-premise promotions at the Baseball Village and a unique "Hit The CURVE" promotion on each of the eight baseball fields, where if a player hits a home run and the ball strikes the "Hit The CURVE" target, the player will earn a free performance test at the LakePoint Sports CURVE Test Center. LakePoint Sports, with its sprawling 1,300-acre campus, continues to lead the way in travel and youth sports. The partnership with CURVE Test Centers marks a significant milestone in the evolution of sports performance analysis in travel baseball, underscoring both organizations' commitment to fostering excellence in baseball.

For more information about LakePoint Sports and the partnership with CURVE Test Centers, visit LakePointSports.com

For more details on CURVE Test Centers, visit www.curvetestcenters.com

About LakePoint Sports:

LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, encompasses a sprawling 1,300-acre campus featuring five premium venues: the Champions Center Indoor Pavilion, the Baseball Village, Publix Fields, the Beach Pavilion, and Terminus Wake Park. Focused on delivering excellence in the guest experience and fostering world-class partnerships, LakePoint

annually hosts millions of guests from across the globe and attracts athletes to compete against the nation's best. Leveraging influential media platforms and pioneering innovative technology, LakePoint Sports is dedicated to setting the standard in travel and youth sports.

