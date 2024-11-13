Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
13.11.24
11:26 Uhr
100,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,00102,0020:27
101,00102,0019:36
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 20:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Achieving Greater Together at Northern Trust

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Northern Trust

Originally published in Northern Trust 2023 Sustainability Report

Our Employee Volunteering Program

In 2023, Northern Trust employees set a record for volunteering. Year-round volunteering returned to pre-pandemic levels with our employees donating 106,000 hours of service. During the month of October alone, Northern Trust's global month of service known as Achieving Greater Together, employees volunteered nearly 53,000 hours, supporting more than 1,700 organizations.

As part of our Achieving Greater Together program, we coordinated a wide variety of planned events for teams to volunteer together, while also allowing employees to do charitable work of their own choosing. Employees from Northern Trust locations around the world participated in events such as painting a shelter in India, beach clean-ups in Australia, caring for shelter dogs throughout the U.S. and delivering food to the elderly in the U.K.

Northern Trust also provides each employee with two paid days off to pursue volunteering efforts, and further donates 50 meals to those in need for every hour of each employee's volunteerism in the month of October through The Global FoodBanking Network, European Food Banks Federation and Feeding America.

This year, thanks to the generosity of employees, Northern Trust contributed more than 2.6 million meals.

"Our employees logged a record-breaking level of volunteerism in 2023, which shows one measure of how important our communities are to our company," said Northern Trust Chief Social Impact Officer Shana Hayes. "I'm also thrilled that in the city of Chicago, where we are headquartered, we launched our first annual Northern Trust Anchor Award, which aims to build the capacity of highly effective nonprofit organizations."

These metrics and more details about our inaugural Northern Trust Anchor Award can be found in Northern Trust's 2023 Philanthropic Impact Report.

Our Contribution to UMOM's Mission

UMOM provides shelter, housing and services for people experiencing homelessness in Arizona, serving nearly 700 individuals every night. UMOM believes that every human being, no matter their status, deserves dignity, respect and a home, and they spend every day working to make that vision a reality. Employees from Northern Trust's Phoenix and Tempe offices volunteered with UMOM several times in 2023, collecting supplies and creating hygiene kits and snack packs to support those experiencing homelessness in the Valley. "UMOM's mission of ending housing insecurity and the way the organization goes about helping those in need is so compassionate," Ladonna Corn, a Northern Trust project manager, said. "Volunteering with UMOM has had a valuable impact on my life."

OUR COMMUNITY INVESTMENT AND PHILANTHROPY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maintained an "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating for the 28th consecutive year

  • Community investment portfolio exceeded $4.6 billion

  • Participated in a $6 million investment with Goodwill

  • Employees volunteered more than 106,000 hours

Read the full report here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
