INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Builders, Craftsmen and Innovators Unite: Build Show LIVE Sparks a Movement in Building Science

Build Show LIVE, the brand-new tradeshow held last week in the heart of Austin, was the launch of a transformative movement, bringing together passionate builders, remodelers, architects and manufacturers from 47 states and nine countries, who are committed to elevating the future of residential construction.

Throughout three dynamic days, more than 300 VIPs and thousands of construction professionals engaged in expert-led workshops, live product demonstrations, exclusive home tours and networking opportunities with manufacturers showcasing a range of the most advanced and high-performance building products. A highlight for many, the off-site home tour experience led attendees through a powerful immersion into cutting-edge building science and craftsmanship outside of the expo hall and into real-life applications. The tour highlighted an in-progress Risinger Build home under construction and a finished masterpiece by celebrity building expert Matt Risinger. "The learning experience was invaluable," one attendee notes. "Hearing from Matt himself and seeing how each product played a role in the overall design really reinforced the importance of detail and quality."

Build Show LIVE created a platform for quality conversations and meaningful connections. Exhibitors experienced record-high engagement, connecting with a targeted audience of custom home builders, general contractors and remodelers eager to learn how to build better and innovate. "The caliber of attendees was incredible, with builders looking to solve real-world challenges with real solutions," says an exhibitor. "This is exactly the community we want to be part of."

Builders who attended Build Show LIVE share a vision of constructing quality homes that goes beyond the ordinary. These professionals show exemplary focus on high-performance, energy-efficient products and are meticulous about detail, design and above all, quality. For them, the event represented a deeper commitment to reshaping industry standards and an ongoing dedication to the growing new home market.

"The launch of Build Show LIVE showcased our unparalleled expertise in building industry marketplaces, seamlessly complemented by The Build Show's exceptional content creation and deep knowledge of building science," shares Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Construction at Informa Markets. "The collaboration resulted in a highly engaged, purpose-driven experience where construction professionals could come together to gain the knowledge, skills and resources needed to perfect their building techniques."

Build Show LIVE fuels a movement that emphasizes quality, craftsmanship and environmental responsibility. The community is united by a shared mission to Know Better. Build Better. Builders, remodelers and contractors left inspired, equipped and ready to apply what they learned, whether through innovative products, the latest building science practices or invaluable connections with like-minded peers and mentors.

"Build Show LIVE represents a groundbreaking evolution in how the construction industry engages with content, expert builders and craftspeople," shares Matt Risinger, Founder of The Build Show. "It lays an essential foundation in the South, offering building professionals the resources and insights needed to construct high performance healthy homes."

In the words of another exhibitor: "Build Show LIVE is a testament to what is possible when passionate people come together to drive change in our industry."

Build Show LIVE will return in 2025 for its second edition, October 16-18, 2025, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Do not miss the chance to be part of the building science revolution and connect with a network that is redefining what it means to build well. www.buildshowlive.com.

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship and project-specific techniques. Launching November 2024 in Austin Texas, Build Show LIVE will bring together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, business leaders and top-industry companies to discover ground-breaking products that create powerful solutions. Learn from leading trades experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and conference sessions. Build Show LIVE brings its audience together through engaging digital content, hands-on training and the most accessible resources now for the first-time under one roof at the inaugural event for the Build community. To learn more about the event, visit www.buildshowlive.com.

