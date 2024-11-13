SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2024 Third Quarter and Year to Date Earnings

SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced 2024 third quarter unaudited earnings of $1.71 million or $1.56 earnings per share (EPS), a 6.12% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This third quarter 2024 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.11%, which equates to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.11%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.34 million compared to $4.39 million for the same period in 2023. Interest income increased $1.07 million compared to the prior year third quarter, primarily due to increased loan balances and increased interest rates on loans resulting from the elevated rate environment and assets repricing. Interest expense increased $1.12 million compared to the same prior year quarter, again due to the elevated interest rate environment and increased deposit balances, as well as the mix between interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits. Provision expense decreased by $125,000 over the prior year third quarter. Additionally, noninterest income increased approximately $239,000 to $2.62 million from $2.38 million. The higher income can be attributed to increased revenue over the prior year third quarter from a variety of areas, including the Financial Advisory Group, electronic banking, and a gain on sale of other real estate owned. As it has been in the past, noninterest income generation continues to be a strategic focus of SVB&T's by growing the Financial Advisory Group, increasing sold loan income, expanding electronic banking services, and other avenues, to continue to reduce margin dependence. Noninterest expense increased $286,000 to $5.00 million from $4.71 million, attributable to increases in general operating expenses, the largest of which being increased salary expenses, health insurance expenditures, and core processing expenses in the third quarter of 2024.

Quarter over trailing quarter earnings increased approximately $15,000 or 0.89%. The slight earnings increase was largely driven by higher net interest income, Financial Advisory Group income, and sold loan income.

SVB&T Corporation book value has increased from $51.99 per share as of September 30, 2023, to $58.77 as of September 30, 2024, a 13.04% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $42.20 per share on the OTCQX exchange on September 30, 2024. In February of 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program through December 31, 2022. Under the program, the Corporation was authorized to repurchase, from time to time as the Corporation deemed appropriate, shares of SVB&T Corporation's common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $2.00 million. As of December 31, 2022, SVB&T had repurchased (adjusted for 2022 stock split) 24,400 shares, with an average purchase price of $40.59, under the program. As of May 16, 2023, the repurchase program has been renewed with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.00 million. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, 5,952 additional shares have been repurchased under the newly approved plan, with an average purchase price of $42.00.

Total assets increased $8.54 million to $622.09 million on September 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023 assets of $613.55 million. Total loans before allowance increased $5.01 million to $488.61 million on September 30, 2024, from $483.60 million on December 31, 2023. Most of the loan growth in 2024 has come from commercial real estate loans, followed by consumer mortgages, agriculture lines of credit, and consumer home equity loans. Springs Valley has experienced healthy loan demand in 2024; however, the Bank is strategically managing loan growth to alleviate some of the pressure on the funding side of the balance sheet as cost of funds remain elevated. Allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.46% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.44% as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $15.52 million to $548.98 million on September 30, 2024, from $533.46 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by approximately $2.66 million due largely to decreases in business account balances and the Bank's free checking account product balances. Interest-bearing deposits have increased by approximately $18.19 million. These increases occurred primarily in Springs Valley's public funds accounts and retail CDs. Core deposit growth continues to be a primary focus of Springs Valley's as it is a critical component in generating sustainable, long-term profitability for the institution.

Year to date (YTD) unaudited earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $4.81 million or $4.38 EPS, a 5.54% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This YTD performance translates to an ROAA of 1.05%, which is in line with the same prior year period ROAA of 1.05% as well.

Net interest income before provision expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $12.47 million compared to $13.38 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $908,000. Interest income increased approximately $3.31 million as compared to the same prior year period, largely due to increased loan balances and increased interest rates on loans resulting from the elevated rate environment and assets repricing. Additionally, interest expense increased by $4.22 million over the same period, again due to the elevated interest rate environment and increased deposit balances, as well as the mix between interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits. YTD provision expense decreased by $375,000, compared to the same prior year period, as the Bank had a sufficient coverage ratio to adequately cover risk in the loan portfolio, and therefore, less provision was needed so far in 2024. Total noninterest income increased $1.48 million to $7.76 million YTD September 2024 from $6.28 million for the same period in 2023. The largest contributing factors to the favorable variance were increased Financial Advisory Group revenues, Financial Services income from annuity sales, electronic banking income, servicing fees on sold loans, sold mortgage income, and a gain on sale of other real estate owned. Growing noninterest income to reduce margin dependence continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley Bank & Trust. Noninterest expense increased $742,000 to $14.60 million YTD September 2024 from $13.86 million for the same period in 2023. This expense increase was largely driven by various overhead components that have been necessary to build out the infrastructure to support the future growth of the Bank and serve a growing customer base. The largest components of this expense increase have been increased salary, health insurance, core processing and electronic banking expenses.

President J. Craig Buse commented, "Springs Valley continues to focus on relationship-oriented community banking while following our Mission Statement and staying true to our Core Values. This approach has resulted in a healthy 1.05% ROAA year to date. We are seeing margin compression begin to stall, seemingly at its bottom, as the Fed has begun decreasing the fed funds target rate. With this in mind, we remain optimistic regarding the Bank's future performance as we expect margin expansion to be on the horizon as the Bank's cost of funds is poised to drop, and asset quality continues to hold up very well."

CEO Jamie Shinabarger concurred and added, "It's been an eventful year in banking so far in 2024 given the inverted yield curve, elevated interest rates, stubborn inflation, international concerns, and the recent presidential election just to name a few things. Springs Valley continues to strategically pivot when necessary to reposition our balance sheet and realign our various initiatives to make the most of this ever-changing external environment. However, with that said, as President Buse noted, one thing that remains constant through it all is the Bank's Mission…to enhance the financial quality of life in our communities by focusing on you."

Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 30-Sep 31-Dec 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,174 $ 9,932 $ 13,180 Interest-bearing time deposits 0 491 0 Fed funds sold 22,236 11,174 26,705 Available for sale securities 66,753 58,627 61,924 Other investments 2,517 2,517 2,517 Loans held for sale 3,175 426 576 Loans net of allowance for credit losses 478,555 466,888 476,534 Premises and equipment 6,092 6,505 6,341 Bank-owned life insurance 10,669 10,462 10,513 Accrued interest receivable 3,748 3,755 3,345 Foreclosed assets held for sale 49 49 49 Mortgage servicing rights 2,367 2,140 2,005 Lender risk account (FHLBI) 1,621 1,617 1,637 Other assets 8,131 8,799 8,224 Total assets $ 622,087 $ 583,382 $ 613,550 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 84,947 92,117 87,611 Interest-bearing deposits 464,037 415,598 445,847 Borrowed funds 0 5,000 5,000 Subordinated debentures 0 5,000 5,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 8,690 8,537 9,812 Total liabilities $ 557,674 $ 526,252 $ 553,270 Stockholders' equity 64,413 57,130 60,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 622,087 $ 583,382 $ 613,550

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep 30-Sep 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Data: Interest and dividend income $ 8,623 $ 7,551 $ 25,018 $ 21,709 Interest expense 4,283 3,160 12,547 8,330 Net interest income $ 4,340 $ 4,391 $ 12,471 $ 13,379 Provision for credit losses 12 137 106 481 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 4,328 $ 4,254 $ 12,365 $ 12,898 Fiduciary activities 1,291 1,147 3,744 3,324 Customer service fees 259 219 737 641 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 52 45 155 126 Net gain/(loss) on loan sales 346 352 807 697 Realized gain/(loss) on securities 0 0 0 0 Other income 674 620 2,312 1,494 Total noninterest income $ 2,622 $ 2,383 $ 7,755 $ 6,282 Salary and employee benefits 3,053 2,851 8,969 8,290 Premises and equipment 540 531 1,632 1,665 Data processing 567 497 1,484 1,300 Deposit insurance premium 68 66 203 197 Professional fees 163 215 526 623 Other expenses 609 554 1,787 1,784 Total noninterest expense $ 5,000 $ 4,714 $ 14,601 $ 13,859 Income before taxes 1,950 1,923 5,519 5,321 Income tax expense 239 303 712 764 Net income $ 1,711 $ 1,620 $ 4,807 $ 4,557 Shares outstanding 1,095,956 1,098,836 1,095,956 1,098,836 Average shares - basic 1,095,956 1,098,836 1,096,779 1,098,631 Average shares - diluted 1,095,956 1,098,836 1,096,779 1,098,631 Basic earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.47 $ 4.38 $ 4.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.47 $ 4.38 $ 4.15 Other Data: Yield on average assets 5.61 % 5.17 % 5.48 % 5.00 % Cost on average assets 2.79 % 2.16 % 2.75 % 1.92 % Interest rate spread 2.82 % 3.01 % 2.73 % 3.08 % Net interest margin 2.90 % 3.10 % 2.82 % 3.20 % Number of full service banking centers 6 6 6 6 Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Average assets $ 615,020 $ 584,757 $ 608,488 $ 578,682 Return on average equity 10.90 % 11.23 % 10.45 % 10.73 % Average equity $ 62,801 $ 57,687 $ 61,310 $ 56,614 Equity to assets ratio (EOP) 10.35 % 9.79 % 10.35 % 9.79 % Average total deposits $ 540,095 $ 507,884 $ 530,555 $ 497,840 Loans past due 30 to 89 days (still accruing) $ 1,819 $ 638 $ 1,819 $ 638 Loans past due 90 days or more (still accruing) $ 66 $ 834 $ 66 $ 834 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,489 $ 3,017 $ 1,489 $ 3,017 Book value per share $ 58.77 $ 51.99 $ 58.77 $ 51.99 Market value per share - end of period close $ 42.20 $ 39.50 $ 42.20 $ 39.50

