PlayerProps.ai & Birches Health collaborating on cutting-edge RG initiatives

Sports betting research platform PlayerProps.ai is teaming up with gaming-specialized support provider Birches Health to further its mission of equipping users with the necessary knowledge, strategies and tools to bet in a smart, sustainable manner. Together, PlayerProps.ai and Birches are building out custom Responsible Gaming content, tooling and streamlined pathways to support for all users. Birches Health provides clinician-led RG resources and specialized gambling care from a nationwide team of licensed counselors.

Since its founding by CEO Trevis Waters, PlayerProps.ai has built out a full suite of sports betting research tools, while growing communities of more than 150,000 engaged users across multiple platforms. Trevis created PlayerProps.ai with a principal goal of revolutionizing the sports betting landscape by leveraging education, data and artificial intelligence to minimize bettors' losses. PlayerProps.ai aims to reshape Responsible Gaming by providing bettors worldwide with the knowledge, strategies, and tools necessary to help curb problem gambling.

"I wanted to distinguish PlayerProps.ai from others who use 'Responsible Gaming' as a buzzword or for SEO benefits. Partnering with Birches Health is our way of demonstrating a genuine commitment to our users. From day one, we're providing real support and resources to help prevent the potentially devastating impact of problem gambling. Our focus is on education, safety, and ensuring our community has access to the help they need," said Trevis of the new partnership with Birches Health. "This partnership isn't just a box we're checking off. It's a key part of our mission to prioritize the well-being of our users. By integrating direct access to professional support within PlayerProps.ai, we're taking proactive steps to create a safer environment and empower our community with the tools they need to stay in control of their betting experience."

Dan Pozner, Vice President of Partnerships at Birches Health, added, "We are excited to partner with a company like PlayerProps.ai that features Responsible Gaming education as a core part of its mission. The phrasing 'minimize losses' used throughout their platform is a perfect illustration of this, setting realistic expectations for users by avoiding the empty promises or misleading claims of guaranteed profits that they may see elsewhere."

About PlayerProps.ai

PlayerProps.ai is an educational sports betting research platform designed to help novice bettors make informed decisions through data-driven insights and expert tools. Built with a strong focus on user safety, PlayerProps.ai offers innovative resources like personalized betting guides and interactive learning modules. As part of Better Bets Inc., the platform aims to demystify sports betting while promoting responsible gaming practices. With features tailored for both new and seasoned bettors, PlayerProps.ai stands out as a comprehensive solution for those looking to enhance their knowledge and betting experience. For partnership or investment interest, please email ceo@betterbetsinc.com.

About Birches Health

Birches Health provides modern, clinician-led Responsible Gaming solutions and Problem Gambling care that's covered by insurance. For more information, visit Birches Health at bircheshealth.com or email partnerships@bircheshealth.com.

