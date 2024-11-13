Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-On's Digitalage Accelerates Development of Social Media Platform With Integrated News Feed to Transform $152B News Industry

Empowering Traditional Media and a New Wave of Reporters with Advanced Tools, Real-Time Analytics, and Global Audience Reach

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), a leading U.S.-based company specializing in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, today announced that its subsidiary Digitalage is accelerating the development and upcoming launch of its social media platform, coupled with an integrated news feed designed to compete with failing legacy media. With the news industry valued at approximately $152 billion and the social, entertainment, and communications sectors expected to exceed $400 billion, Digitalage is poised to capture significant market share by addressing unmet needs in hyper-local and timely news reporting across all formats.

"The accelerated development of our social media platform marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the news industry," said Peter Michaels, CEO of Digitalage. "We are not just building a platform; we are assembling a global talent network-from seasoned producers and reporters to a new wave of influencers-who will utilize our advanced tools to deliver real-time, hyper-local news content. In today's world, a smartphone is a news truck, and we're empowering creators to harness this potential."

Empowering a New Generation of Reporters

Digitalage recognizes that the future of news lies in the hands of both traditional journalists and emerging influencers who can provide live feeds from events worldwide. By equipping these individuals with cutting-edge tools and support from professional producers, Digitalage ensures that content is timely, relevant, and engaging.

Smartphones as News Trucks: Leveraging mobile technology to enable reporters and influencers to capture and broadcast news events live, democratizing news gathering.

Producer Support: Providing professional guidance and resources to creators, enhancing the quality and reliability of news content across local, national, and international events.

Key Features of Digitalage's Platform:

Integrated Social Media and News Platform: Developing the social media platform with an integrated news feed to offer users a seamless experience of content creation and consumption.

Advanced Content Discoverability: Utilizing AI-driven algorithms, including Mutual Benefit Algorithms, to surface hyper-local and timely news content. This moves beyond artificial viral trends, ensuring content reaches relevant audiences effectively.

Real-Time Actionable Insights and Deep Content Analysis: Providing creators with detailed analytics on audience demographics, engagement patterns, and content performance to tailor their offerings and increase engagement.

Dynamic Revenue-Sharing Models and Multi-Party Payouts: Introducing multi-party payout systems available from day one of launch, enabling immediate and fair distribution of revenue among content creators, contributors, and rights holders.

Licensing and Monetization Tools: Offering innovative licensing options, paywalls, and subscription models to unlock new revenue streams.

Brand- and Family-Safe Content Classification: Automatically classifying content to ensure suitability for various audiences, enhancing trust with users and advertisers.

Enhanced Distribution Channels: Facilitating both on-platform and off-platform content distribution, expanding audience reach and maximizing content value.

Identity Verification and Security: Implementing trusted age validation and identity verification processes to enhance platform security and build trust among users and partners.

"We're bringing together the tools, talent, and technology to redefine how news is gathered, shared, and consumed," added Michaels. "By developing our social media platform alongside an integrated news feed, we're creating a space where traditional media, independent reporters, and influencers can collaborate and thrive. Our producers will support creators globally, ensuring that our platform delivers timely and trustworthy content, whether it's a local community event or international breaking news."

Significant Investments and Strategic Growth

"With significant investments totaling nearly $6 million and the imminent influx of additional funding, Digitalage-coupled with the expertise of our newly expanded Advisory Board-is uniquely positioned to address the industry's critical challenges," Michaels stated.

Market Opportunity

The convergence of traditional news media challenges and the rapid evolution of digital consumption habits presents a unique opportunity. By strategically developing our social media platform with a robust integrated news feed, Digitalage is poised to capture significant market share in the global news industry and beyond.

Call to Action

For Users: Visit our website to learn more about Digitalage and sign up for updates. Be among the first to experience the next generation of social media and news consumption.

For Creators and Influencers: Join our waitlist to access advanced tools, producer support, and global audiences upon launch. Turn your smartphone into a news truck and prepare to broadcast live events.

For Investors: Explore investment opportunities with Digitalage as we revolutionize the news industry. Your partnership can help drive innovation and profitability in a market ripe for disruption.

Visit www.digitalage.com to learn more and join the transformation.

Upcoming Events

Investors, media representatives, and interested parties are invited to join our webinar on December 5, 2024, where CEO Peter Michaels and the team will unveil our product roadmap and discuss industry trends. Register at: https://www.digitalage.com/contact.html

Engagement: Follow up with interested parties and provide additional information as needed.

Finalizing Launch Preparations: We are continuing to build out new features and preparing our go-to-market materials for the upcoming launch.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

