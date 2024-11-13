Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") announces the Company has let lapse the October 30, 2024 deadline date to purchase an equity stake in the AI company S3iai.

Star's Board has decided not to pursue the previously announced financial investment in S3iai as per the signed Letter of Intent dated February 29th, 2024 due to financial considerations. Nevertheless, Star will continue to leverage support from the AI company as needed to enhance our Digital Twin Technology for Star-ISMS (in-flight safety monitoring system).

Mr. Randy Koroll, Director & CEO of Star, stated that: "Star could not find the financial support needed to purchase an equity position in S3iai at this time."

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

