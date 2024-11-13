BCC Research LLC: Sustainable Packaging Takes Center Stage in Global Markets: A Step Towards a Greener Future

Regulatory Pressure and Corporate Commitments Propel Shift Towards Recycled, Biodegradable, and Reusable Packaging Solutions

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest study from BCC Research "Sustainable Packaging: Global Markets" is expected to reach $391.1 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2024 through 2029."

The report analyzes the global sustainable packaging market, segmenting it by material, process, and end user. The materials segment includes paper, plastic, metal, and others, which include glass, wood, and textiles. Paper-based packaging is sub segmented into corrugated/cardboard, boxboard/carton board, and flexible paper, while plastic-based packaging is sub segmented into flexible and rigid types. In terms of process, the market is segmented into recycled, reusable, and biodegradable/bio-based packaging. End users include the food and beverage, industrial and chemical, healthcare, and personal and home care sectors. The analysis spans global and regional levels, with market estimates and forecasts provided in revenue terms from 2024 through 2029, using 2023 as the base year.

This report is timely and relevant as plastic packaging, while convenient, is increasingly recognized as a major environmental threat, contributing to waste and damage to the ecosystem. In response, the food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries are transitioning toward more sustainable packaging solutions. Growing consumer awareness, environmental concerns, and regulatory pressures are driving the demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Moreover, advances in recycling technology have improved the efficiency of recycling processes, allowing for wider use of recycled and bio-based materials in packaging. With so many companies adopting innovative and sustainable packaging, this report provides critical insights into the evolving market dynamics and emerging opportunities in this sector.

The following factors are driving the global market for sustainable packaging:

Increased Recyclability of Paper and Paper Packaging: Environmental concerns and regulatory pressure are driving the development of more recyclable paper and paper packaging. Companies are creating innovative packaging that is easily recyclable, reducing waste and the need for new materials. This not only helps to conserve natural resources but also reduces the impact of packaging on the environment.

Demand for Recycled Material-Based Packaging: Consumers and businesses are increasingly demanding packaging made from recycled materials, fueled by growing awareness of environmental issues and a desire to support sustainable practices. The use of recycled materials helps reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and reduces the carbon footprint associated with the production of new materials.

Reusable Packaging Achieves Efficiency and Environmental Goals: For companies striving to meet efficiency and environmental goals, reusable packaging can be used multiple times, reducing the need for single-use packaging, and reducing waste. This method not only supports sustainability but also saves costs over time, as demand for new packaging has decreased.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $278.1 billion Market size forecast $391.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.0% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Material, Process, End User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (including South America, and the Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India Market Drivers • Increased recyclability of paper and paper packaging • Demand for recycled material-based packaging • Reusable Packaging to achieving efficiency and environmental goals

Interesting facts about the global market for sustainable packaging:

The growing demand for recycled material packaging represents a significant shift towards sustainability, driven by consumer preference for eco-friendly options and stricter regulations. Companies are increasingly recognizing the value of incorporating recycled materials into their products.

Major brands like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Danone, and Unilever are supporting chemical recycling and collaborating with recyclers to advance this innovative technology.

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What are the projections for the market?

The sustainable packaging market is projected to grow from $278.1 billion in 2023 to $391.1 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

2.What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Increased recyclability of paper and paper packaging.

Demand for recycled materials-based packaging.

Growth in reusable packaging to achieve efficiency and environmental goals.

3.What segments are covered in the market?

The market is segmented based on material, process, end user, and region.

4.Which material will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The paper segment will dominate the market in terms of value.

5.Which region has the highest market share?

Europe holds the highest share of the market by value, due to the presence of many sustainable packaging manufacturing companies in the region, technological advances, and stringent regulations on the use of single-use plastic packaging.

Leading companies include:

3M

AMCOR PLC

ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

BALL CORP.

BERRY GLOBAL INC.

DUPONT

HUHTAMAKI

INTERNATIONAL PAPER

MONDI

NATUREWORKS LLC.

PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS INC.

SONOCO PRODUCTS CO.

STOELZLE GLASS GROUP

SMURFIT WESTROCK

SEALED AIR

TETRA PAK INTERNATIONAL S.A.

