Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - As real estate is fundamentally transformed by this year's National Association of Realtors $418 million settlement in response to a federal lawsuit, REAi and founder James Wang are positioned to put real estate directly in the hands of buyers and sellers, as opposed to traditional agents and brokers, and dramatically simplify a notoriously tedious transaction. The August 17, 2024 settlement no longer requires sellers to automatically pay buying agents commissions, opening the door for technically-driven solutions to democratically digitize a traditionally old-school industry.





REAi logo

These legal developments now require agents to prove their values upfront, with buyers required to sign separate commission payment agreements prior to any engagement, fundamentally reshaping the home-buying process. REAi also allows sellers to auto-generate full property listings, with the option to directly publish on a local MLS without needing to engage a listing agent, positioning the tech to place the entire real estate process in the hands of buyers and sellers. Through its patented AiMatch technology, REAi matches buyers and sellers with properties that objectively fit specific buyer-directed criteria, including budget, location, long-term value potential, projected renovations, and much more.

This technology and accompanying relevant patents have been quietly developed by REAi's team of Georgia Tech-educated AI/ML PhD-level engineers since REAi's founding in 2017. In a serendipitous turn of events, as the REAi team has geared up to push their cutting-edge platform after operating in pseudo-stealth mode, the August 17 law positions consumers to take full control of real estate transactions by leveraging REAi's revolutionary platform.





James Wang, Founder of REAi

The genesis of REAi is rooted in James Wang's personal experience. A senior technical executive managing major technical innovations for over 20 years, James began investing in real estate following the 2008 housing crisis. Pushed into problematic properties by commission-motivated agents, he suffered losses on his first two investments. REAi is a response to that experience, bringing first-class AI to an industry traditionally unfriendly to innovation. Subscribers to REAi have access to:

AiListing: A tool that allows sellers to auto-populate a new listing within one minute, including all relevant information and documentation. The seller also has the option to publish their listing directly to their local MLS through REAi, without a listing agent.

REimagine: Sellers and buyers can produce beautifully rendered images of potential future renovations or remodeling, providing context to buyers and sellers of long-term value potential.

AiMatch: Buyers are matched to properties instantly that fit their detailed criteria, specific to budget, location, and potential future value needs. AiMatch also connects appropriate mortgage and insurance vendors best positioned to suit their needs. Sellers will also be matched to appropriate buyers accordingly, bridging a gap traditionally rife with human error by leveraging first-class AI.

Blockchain technology is firmly on the product roadmap, currently being developed to provide an alternative to traditional MLS mechanisms. Additionally, AiTransaction is set to debut in the next year, a tool that will offer 24/7 transactional and documentation support during the notoriously complex home buying and selling process.

The ability for consumers to match directly with relevant listings (and mortgage vendors) without human or commission-motivated bias is set to revolutionize home buying and selling. Substantial partnerships have already materialized as a result of REAi's boundary-pushing technology. Occusell (a similarly motivated disrupter in real estate) has partnered with REAi to automate MLS listing on an enterprise level for MLS/brokerage processes by leveraging REAi.

REAi's mission for 2025 is simple: By replacing property searching with bespoke matching, REAi will eliminate the need for buyers' manual searches and the commission-motivated minutiae of the home-buying process, as well as enable sellers to engage in property sale easily with auto-generated listings and the sale/transaction support. With the mantra "No More Search, Just AiMatch," the company promises to redefine how buyers and sellers engage with real estate, providing tailored property matches powered by AI.

About REAi

REAi is a pioneer in AI-driven real estate technology, offering innovative solutions to simplify property transactions for buyers, sellers, and agents. Through products like AiMatch, AiListing, and REimagine, REAi provides comprehensive tools designed to make real estate transactions seamless and efficient.

