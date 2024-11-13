Caledonia, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Grand Rapids Bounce Houses has expanded its services to include Christmas light installation, now available to residents and businesses throughout the Grand Rapids area. As the holiday season approaches, this service offers a convenient and professional solution for festive lighting, handling everything from installation to removal and optional storage, allowing clients to enjoy stress-free holiday decor.

With the launch of this new service under the name Grand Rapids Christmas Lights, the company aims to meet increasing demand in communities such as Ada, Byron Center, Caledonia, East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, Grandville, Hudsonville, Jenison, Kentwood, Rockford, and Wyoming. The company anticipates that the service will provide timely and reliable holiday lighting options as the trend for professional installations continues to grow across residential and commercial properties.

Grand Rapids Christmas Lights incorporates high-quality commercial-grade lights designed to withstand Michigan's winter weather conditions, helping ensure displays that are both secure and durable throughout the season. In response to client requests, the service also includes optional storage, designed to reduce future installation costs and extend the life of materials, making it easier for clients to maintain their holiday displays year after year.

To ensure each display reflects individual style and budget preferences, Grand Rapids Christmas Lights works closely with clients on design choices, with projects ranging from residential homes to shopping centers, churches, and municipal buildings. The new service aligns with Grand Rapids Bounce Houses' commitment to simplifying holiday decorating for families and businesses, offering a convenient and reliable solution for seasonal decor.

By launching this service, the company aims to bring a convenient, all-in-one approach to holiday decorating, allowing clients across the Grand Rapids area to enjoy festive displays without the challenges of setup and takedown.

In addition to Christmas light installations, Grand Rapids Christmas Lights also offers tent, table, and chair rentals for holiday events through its Grand Rapids Tent Table and Chair Rentals service.

About Grand Rapids Christmas Lights

Grand Rapids Christmas Lights, a new venture by Grand Rapids Bounce Houses, offers professional Christmas light installation services for homes and businesses across the Grand Rapids area. With full-service installation, takedown, and storage, the company serves properties of all sizes and aims to bring festive displays to life with reliable and convenient service.

