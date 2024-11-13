Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024

Total revenues increased $201,000 to $1,179,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $978,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and after non-controlling interests decreased $57,000 to $120,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $177,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.01 to $0.01 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $0.02 for the three months ended September 30, 2023

Fiscal Year to Date 2024

Total revenues increased $452,000 to $3,135,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $2,683,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and after non-controlling interests increased $95,000 to $390,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $295,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Net income per diluted share increased $0.01 to $0.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $0.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $41,618,000 as of September 30, 2024

"Although our yields in U.S. Treasuries have seen a modest decline, the portfolio's overall performance has been resilient despite the Federal Reserve's September rate cut," said Tim Foufas, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "We are also thrilled to welcome Cameron Pforr to our team, whose expertise will help drive our strategy forward as we continue to actively pursue investment opportunities."

Consolidated Results

Third Quarter 2024 net income available to LGL Group common stockholders was $72,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with $108,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to:

higher Manufacturing cost of sales reflecting sales of higher-cost products; and

higher Engineering, selling and administrative driven by changes in headcount and higher wages and benefits.

The decrease was partially offset by higher Net sales driven by higher product shipments in Q3 2024.

Gross Margin

Gross margin decreased to 43.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 55.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to sales of lower margin products.

Fiscal year to date 2024 net income available to LGL Group common stockholders was $230,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $135,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in 2023. The increase was primarily due to:

higher Net sales driven by higher product shipments; and

higher Net investment income on investments in U.S. Treasury money market funds due to the repositioning of the portfolio into U.S. Treasury money market funds that occurred during 2023.

The increase was partially offset by:

lower Net gains (losses) driven by lower mark-to-market movements and sales of Marketable securities;

higher Manufacturing cost of sales consistent with the overall growth in Net sales and sales of higher-cost products during Q3 2024; and

higher Engineering, selling and administrative driven by changes in headcount and higher wages and benefits.

Gross Margin

Gross margin decreased to 50.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 53.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflecting sales of lower margin products.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2024, our order backlog was $505,000, an increase of $362,000 from $143,000 as of December 31, 2023 and an increase of $192,000 from $313,000 as of September 30, 2023. The backlog of unfilled orders includes amounts based on signed contracts, which we have determined are firm orders likely to be fulfilled primarily in the next 12 months but most of the backlog will ship in the next 90 days.

Liquidity

Our working capital metrics were as follows:

(in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets

$ 42,274

$ 41,566 Less: Current liabilities



739



474 Working capital

$ 41,535

$ 41,092

As of September 30, 2024, LGL Group had investments (classified within Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities) with a fair value of $41.2 million, of which $24.3 million was held within the Merchant Investment business.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial Electronic Instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com . LGL common stock and warrants are traded on the NYSE American under the symbols "LGL" and "LGL WS," respectively.

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The Company's engineering and design origins date back to the early 1900s. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company ("Lynch Glass"), the predecessor of LGL Group, was formed and emerged in the late 1920s as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. Lynch Glass was then renamed Lynch Corporation ("Lynch") and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The Company has a had a long history of owning and operating various business in the precision engineering, manufacturing, and services sectors.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to LGL Group, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by LGL Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. LGL Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The LGL Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September

30, (in thousands, except share data)

2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues:

















Net sales

$ 650 $ 438 $ 1,573 $ 1,282 Net investment income



531

544

1,568

1,017 Net (losses) gains



(2)

(4)

(6)

384 Total revenues



1,179

978

3,135

2,683 Expenses:









Manufacturing cost of sales



368

195

786

595 Engineering, selling and administrative



673

584

1,895

1,771 Total expenses



1,041

779

2,681

2,366 Income from continuing operations before income taxes



138

199

454

317 Income tax expense



48

69

160

132 Net income from continuing operations



90

130

294

185 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



-

-

-

(28) Net income



90

130

294

157 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



18

22

64

22 Net income attributable to LGL Group common

stockholders

$ 72 $ 108 $ 230 $ 135











Income (loss) per common share attributable to LGL Group common stockholders:









Basic (a):









Income from continuing operations

$ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-

-

-

(0.01) Net income attributable to LGL Group common

stockholders

$ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.03











Diluted (a):









Income from continuing operations

$ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-

-

-

(0.01) Net income attributable to LGL Group common

stockholders

$ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.03











Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic



5,352,937

5,352,937

5,352,937

5,352,937 Diluted



5,531,969

5,355,006

5,543,795

5,352,937

(a) Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts. Therefore, the components of earnings per share may not sum to its corresponding total.

The LGL Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,602 $ 40,711 Marketable securities

16

22 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $52 and $58, respectively

133

356 Inventories, net

338

204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

185

273 Total current assets

42,274

41,566 Right-of-use lease assets

21

75 Intangible assets, net

41

57 Deferred income tax assets

149

152 Total assets $ 42,485 $ 41,850



Liabilities:



Total current liabilities

739

474 Non-current liabilities

743

694 Total liabilities

1,482

1,168



Stockholders' equity:



Total LGL Group stockholders' equity

39,019

38,762 Non-controlling interests

1,984

1,920 Total stockholders' equity

41,003

40,682 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 42,485 $ 41,850

The LGL Group, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change

% Change Revenues:















Electronic Instruments $ 650 $ 438 $ 212

48.4% Merchant Investment

318

287

31

10.8% Corporate

211

253

(42)

-16.6% Total revenues

1,179

978

201

20.6%







Expenses:







Electronic Instruments

606

368

238

64.7% Merchant Investment

90

64

26

40.6% Corporate

345

347

(2)

-0.6% Total expenses

1,041

779

262

33.6%







Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes







Electronic Instruments

44

70

(26)

-37.1% Merchant Investment

228

223

5

2.2% Corporate

(134)

(94)

(40)

42.6% Income from continuing operations before income taxes

138

199

(61)

-30.7% Income tax expense (benefit)

48

69

(21)

-30.4% Net income from continuing operations

90

130

(40)

-30.8% Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

-

n/m Net income

90

130

(40)

-30.8% Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

18

22

(4)

-18.2% Net income attributable to LGL Group common

stockholders $ 72 $ 108 $ (36)

-33.3%

The LGL Group, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change

% Change Revenues:















Electronic Instruments $ 1,573 $ 1,282 $ 291

22.7% Merchant Investment

922

542

380

70.1% Corporate

640

859

(219)

-25.5% Total revenues

3,135

2,683

452

16.8%









Expenses:







Electronic Instruments

1,453

1,118

335

30.0% Merchant Investment

217

152

65

42.8% Corporate

1,011

1,096

(85)

-7.8% Total expenses

2,681

2,366

315

13.3%









Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes







Electronic Instruments

120

164

(44)

-26.8% Merchant Investment

705

390

315

80.8% Corporate

(371)

(237)

(134)

56.5% Income from continuing operations before income taxes

454

317

137

43.2% Income tax expense

160

132

28

21.2% Net income from continuing operations

294

185

109

58.9% Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(28)

28

-100.0% Net income

294

157

137

87.3% Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

64

22

42

190.9% Net income attributable to LGL Group common

stockholders $ 230 $ 135 $ 95

70.4%

